VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Canby man died in a rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said at 3 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-205 north of Mill Plain Boulevard. They learned two vehicles were going northbound when one hit the back of the other. The vehicle in the back rolled and came to rest in the left lane and shoulder. It was hit by another vehicle.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO