Please Enable JavaScript

July 24 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and five others were wounded in shooting that erupted during a car show held at Los Angeles' Peck Park, authorities said. Four men and three women were transported to local hospitals following the shooting on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement confirming that at least three of the patients suffered gunshot wounds, including two who were in critical condition.

