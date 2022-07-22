Please Enable JavaScript

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
The entire staff of a small North Carolina police department has resigned, citing the work environment created by the town’s manager, prompting the town to hold an emergency meeting in response to the mass departure. Josh Gibson, the former police chief of the Kenly Police Department, five officers, the...
July 24 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and five others were wounded in shooting that erupted during a car show held at Los Angeles' Peck Park, authorities said. Four men and three women were transported to local hospitals following the shooting on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement confirming that at least three of the patients suffered gunshot wounds, including two who were in critical condition.
Comments / 0