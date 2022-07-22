ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York’s Lee Zeldin safe following attack at campaign event

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjUhx_0goRoGL200
Tweet

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, is safe and uninjured following an attempted attack at a campaign event on Thursday night.

Zeldin’s campaign said in a statement that a man climbed the stage he was on and attempted to stab him during a speech in front of supporters. Zeldin grabbed the man’s wrist to stop him until several others helped take the man to the ground.

The congressman was uninjured, and law enforcement took the suspect into custody, according to the campaign.

Campaign spokeswoman Katie Vincentz said Zeldin and all staff members are all right following the attack.

“Far more must be done to make New York safe again. This is very much getting out of hand in this state. Unfortunately, Congressman Zeldin is just the latest New Yorker whose life has been affected by the out of control crime and violence in New York. This needs to stop! Thankfully, we still have exceptional men and women in law enforcement answering the call to protect our streets.” she said.

The Rochester-based CBS affiliate WROC reported that Zeldin was giving a speech on bail reform when the man got on the stage, yelled, wrestled with him and pulled a blade out.

A video taken by a witness to the attack posted on Twitter by Nick Reisman, a New York state politics reporter for Spectrum News, shows a man slowly walking onto the stage before another man gets on the stage and stands between the two, putting his arm on the attacker’s abdomen.

The attacker appears to grab Zeldin’s arm as a few other people get on the stage to help Zeldin. One witness yelled “he’s got a knife.”

WROC reported that the suspect was subdued by Joe Chenelly, the national director of American Veterans, a veterans’ service organization.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Zeldin’s Democratic opponent, tweeted that she was “relieved” to hear that Zeldin was not injured and the suspect is in custody.

Comments / 2

Related
94.3 Lite FM

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Bombshell lawsuit exposes ugly side of NJ family and politics

A bombshell lawsuit targeting the powerful Chairman of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey is laying bare the ugly side of politics and family. As chairman of the Port Authority, Kevin O'Toole is one of the most powerful public officials in New Jersey. His decades as a local and state official gives him a long reach into Garden State politics and significant influence over many aspects of public policy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hill

The Hill

647K+
Followers
76K+
Post
487M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy