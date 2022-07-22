World Athletics Championships: Leandro Ramos does somersault during javelin throw

Defending champion Nia Ali crashed out of 100m hurdles heats at the World Championships in Eugene. The 33-year-old American was leading the race until she hit her knee on the penultimate barrier. She struggled to regain balance and fell at the final hurdle as Jamaican training partner Britany Anderson won...
It is just over five years since Len Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). The former Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City midfielder has lived with the debilitating illness and has gradually deteriorated since then. But, as the 52-year-old sits at home speaking through the aid of a...
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America’s record 33rd medal of the meet. It was the 13th gold for the U.S., one short of the all-time mark.
EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record with a jump of 6.21 metres on Sunday on the way to winning his first gold medal at the World Championships.
A British man is feared to have drowned after jumping from a boat in Italy to save his son. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, was at Lake Garda on holiday with his partner and two children, the local coastguard told the BBC. The family had rented a boat on Friday when...
The EU has launched fresh legal action against the UK over its enforcement of post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland. It has accused the UK of failing to apply customs and tax rules it agreed as part of its 2019 exit agreement. The arrangements have led to a bitter diplomatic...
-10 D Clarke (NI); -9 P Harrington (Ire); -8 M Molina (Arg), D Barren (US), E Els (SA), S Alker (NZ), P Broadhurst (Eng) T Jaidee (Thai); -7 C Montgomerie (Sco) Selected others: -5 P Lawrie (Sco), YE Yang (Kor); -4 B Langer (Ger); -3 R Goosen (SA) Darren Clarke...
