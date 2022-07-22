ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

People grabbed a plate to enjoy the local eateries at the Governor's "Buy Local Cookout"

By Nordea Lewis
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TM1yC_0goRlqmT00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — People gathered in Annapolis to attend Gov. Hogan's annual "Buy Local Cookout." The event featured food and culture, but most importantly it gave people the chance to support local business.

"I think it's great. It's also nice to bring people together. Food always does that," said Kisha Washington, Maryland resident.

It was a joyous occasion as people put on their dancing shoes and grabbed a plate to sample local dishes. The goal of the cookout is to bring business back to the community and allow people to see the eateries Maryland has to offer.

"Everyone's been locked away for awhile so it's good to have an event where people can come together. I enjoy being down here in Annapolis. It gives us an opportunity to share our food and culture," said Gregory Brown, co-owner of the Land of Kush, Vegan Restaurant.

The local cookout also showcased a chefs competition, where people created a dish using local ingredients that included blue catfish or Maryland produce.

The winners of the competition, Gregory James, Chef of the Inn at Perry Cabin and Jonathan Hicks Chef at the Cozy Cafe received a special opportunity.

"This competition is gonna allow two competitors to go to the world food championship held in November in Dallas, Texas to get the opportunity to win $120,000," said Rich Linger Director of Operation Restaurant Association of Maryland.

Local chefs say, the real reward is for Marylanders to see you don't have to go far to experience great food.

"It's really about trying to convince people to buy local. It really helps the farmers and the people that work on the farms. It's a trickle down effect so spending money locally helps a lot of people and that helps our economy," said one person.

Organizers plan to make the local cookout bigger and better in the upcoming years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan attended the 2022 Buy Local Cookout at the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) for an evening of sampling dishes prepared by local chefs with local ingredients, live music, and exhibits featuring MDA programs. The event officially kicks off “Maryland Buy Local Week” from July 22-31, which encourages Marylanders to take the Buy Local Challenge by incorporating … Continue reading "Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout" The post Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 23 Coming home to the comfort of Costas Inn and the best ‘cake in Dundalk

On the 23rd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to Baltimore County and the legendary deliciousness of Costas Inn in Dundalk. The Triantafilos family has been serving my community for over 50 years and it was my Mom’s favorite place to be on Mother’s Day for fried crab cake, cole slaw and fries. And an ice cold beer to wash it down. The east side comfort of my youth still served perfectly! And even better with a friend like Bill Yerman.
DUNDALK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Annapolis, MD
Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Annapolis, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Restaurants
State
Texas State
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Restaurants
mocoshow.com

Olney Crab House Applies for Liquor License

Olney Crab House opened at 18200 Georgia Avenue, Suite F/G, in May after 2.5 years of challenges that included a change in ownership. The restaurant is now looking to add a liquor license and has applied for a “Class B, Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” The hearing is set for Thursday, August 4th at 10:30am.
OLNEY, MD
NBC Washington

Sunflower Fields Return to the DC Area: Where to Enjoy Them

It is summer in the D.C. area, which also means it is sunflower season. Sunflowers are one of the most beloved signs of late summer in the area. Farms in Maryland and Virginia go all out this season, including activities such as sunflower mazes and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Visitors and locals alike can take advantage of this special summer tradition.
CHAPTICO, MD
visitannapolis.org

5 Dock Bars To Visit This Summer

When traveling to Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, waterfront dining is one of the many things to do. There are many spectacular options to choose from with great food with an equally great view. Regardless of where you go, you are guaranteed to have a good time. What is better than great food with an equally scenic view?
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cookout#Vegan#Governor#Food Drink#The Land Of Kush#Marylanders
Wbaltv.com

Papi Cuisine plots second location in Baltimore County

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore's fast-growing Caribbean fusion restaurant Papi Cuisine is planning a second location, this time outside the city, the restaurant announced Thursday. Papi Cuisine and its owners shared the news by posting a rendering of the new building on Instagram, hinting only that it would be...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
townandtourist.com

15 Best Baltimore Hiking Trails (Waterfront Views & Dog-Friendly)

Thanks to its booming arts scene, elite sports teams, and unrivaled museums, Baltimore offers a wide range of things to do. Charm City, as it is often called, is not something that most Americans would consider a major tourist destination. However, Baltimore is worth seeing because of its breathtaking waterfront...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for July 16-22, 2022

Calvert County Public Schools Appoints New Administrators: The Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education has approved five administrative appointments at the meeting held on July 14, 2022. Calvert FBLA Students Compete in National Leadership Conference: “Success starts here” is the Future Business Leaders of America’s (FBLA) motto. Twelve Northern...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Md. winery begins offering customers a taste of what’s in the barrel

Black Ankle Vineyards in central Maryland just expanded the options for customers who want to sample its wines. You can stop by its location at 14463 Black Ankle Road in Mt. Airy now for tastings, something the winery stopped because of the pandemic in 2020 and just restarted. For a while, it was offering only flights but not the traditional bar tastings. Now both options exist, as does wine by the glass and bottle.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill examines efforts of Baltimore City, grassroots groups to address squeegee workers

Squeegee people have worked the corners of downtown Baltimore for decades, and since then, the debate over how to end squeegeeing has never ceased. "To the young people who are out on those corners, I want you to know I understand why you're out there, but we don't want you to be. I don't want you to be. I want you to take advantage of every resource that we are offering you to get off of those corners," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on July 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair visitors share their favorite experiences on opening day

HARRINGTON, Del.- Many people come from all over to visit the Delaware State Fair. 47 ABC caught up with some of those fairgoers to ask them their favorite traditions. They told us there’s not just one in particular thing that draws them back each year. We’re told with all the rides, vendors, and food there’s just so much to do. And, each time they come they’re able to make new memories with friends and family.
DELAWARE STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy