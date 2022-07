Valeria Garcia earned her medical assistant certificate from our El Paso campus in 2018 and since then has gone on to have a very successful career. Here is her story. “I was studying to be a chef when I realized it just wasn’t what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. I researched the medical field and enrolled in the Medical Assistant (MA) program at Pima Medical Institute. My instructors saw I was eager to learn and pushed me to do my best. My externship at William Beaumont Army Medical Hospital ended up being one of the best experiences of my life. I obtained a wealth of experiences working in the ER and trauma bay. During my last week, the master sergeant and staff surprised me by awarding me a Challenge Coin (the first one given to a student) for all my hard work and dedication. It was such an honor!

