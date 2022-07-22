ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

Ground broken Thursday Tenkiller Dam earthen fill

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 3 days ago

— Sequoyah County Times, July 25, 1947 From the files of Your Sequoyah County Times...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

sequoyahcountytimes.com

A parade through downtown Sallisaw

A parade through downtown Sallisaw starting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 (Thursday) will kick off activities for this year’s 78th annual Sallisaw Lions Club Rodeo. Nightly performances for the rodeo, which will be held Aug. 4-6, are scheduled for 8 p.m. This photo was taken during last year’s parade. LEA LESSLEY •TIMES.
SALLISAW, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Seven Oaks offers meat products, processing services

Seeing a market for their service and products, Cherokee Nation citizen Chad McReynolds and his associate Jep Harrison decided to form a partnership and open a meat processing facility in Sallisaw. Now open for about a year and a half, Seven Oaks Meat Company is seeing even more traffic for processing and products than expected, and McReynolds and Harrison must look for a few extra head of…
SALLISAW, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Soaring COVID cases put Sequoyah County in peril

Break out the masks and hand sanitizer again, because the coronavirus is back. In the past month, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have soared in Oklahoma, and Sequoyah County is among the hardest hit counties in eastern Oklahoma. The county has been assigned a COVID-19 community level of “high” by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). The COVID-19 community level, which is favored by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and OSDH, is a measure for how much COVID is circulating throughout the community and how much it is burdening the healthcare system.
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Why are gasoline prices higher in Sallisaw?

While the price of fuel dropped to below $4 a gallon at many gas service stations throughout the state last week, Sallisaw residents are questioning why the price of fuel in town is still above average in comparison to other neighboring towns and communities. In Sallisaw, gasoline was selling for $4.39 a gallon at most stores. “It’s ridiculous! It’s cheaper to go to Vian and fill up than to…
SALLISAW, OK

