ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman PD search for credit card theft, fraud suspects

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Norman police are searching for a suspect who stole credit cards, as well as another suspect who fraudulently used the stolen cards.

The first suspect is seen on camera walking through the Norman Regional Porter Campus and HealthPlex Campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNija_0goRk8VJ00
A credit card theft suspect. Surveillance image provided by Norman police.

He went into unlocked offices in the campus and stole credit cards, according to Norman police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMmS3_0goRk8VJ00
The credit card theft suspect’s vehicle. Surveillance image from Norman police.

The suspect left the campus in the white vehicle pictured above.

Oklahoma authorities warn of new scam threatening to suspend driver’s licenses, withhold Social Security checks

A second individual, pictured below, fraudulently used the stolen credit cards, according to Norman police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfbnN_0goRk8VJ00
The stolen credit cards were used fraudulently by a second suspect who is pictured below. Surveillance image released by Norman police.

Norman police ask that anyone who has information on the identity of the suspects contact Norman Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 366-7867 or going online to p3tips.com/1323 , or calling the Norman Investigations Center at (405) 366-5235.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

UPDATE: Police say gunshot wound accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Norman, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Fraud#Theft#Police#Healthplex Campus#Social Security#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

Del City police searching for homicide suspects

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are searching for two suspects who shot and killed a man last week. The victim, 35-year-old George Burkhalter, was shot to death on July 16 at a residence in the 4300 block of Woodedge Drive in Del City. When police arrived...
DEL CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

1 person killed in Garvin County auto-pedestrian accident.

Maysville, Okla. (KFOR)- One person was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Garvin County on Saturday night, said Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jamie Akerman was standing in the southbound lane of State Highway 74 when she was hit by a vehicle, said troopers. According to OHP, Akerman was pronounced dead at...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Fallen Edmond motorcycle officer honored with plaque at his gym

EDMOND, Okla. — Crossfit 822, a gym fallen Edmond officer Sgt. C.J. Nelson attended, held a workout and dedicated a plaque in his honor Saturday. Nelson built the peg boards for the gym where his plaque now sits. Law enforcement and his family joined in as they honored his memory.
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy