Norman PD search for credit card theft, fraud suspects

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Norman police are searching for a suspect who stole credit cards, as well as another suspect who fraudulently used the stolen cards.

The first suspect is seen on camera walking through the Norman Regional Porter Campus and HealthPlex Campus.

A credit card theft suspect. Surveillance image provided by Norman police.

He went into unlocked offices in the campus and stole credit cards, according to Norman police.

The credit card theft suspect’s vehicle. Surveillance image from Norman police.

The suspect left the campus in the white vehicle pictured above.

A second individual, pictured below, fraudulently used the stolen credit cards, according to Norman police.

The stolen credit cards were used fraudulently by a second suspect who is pictured below. Surveillance image released by Norman police.

Norman police ask that anyone who has information on the identity of the suspects contact Norman Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 366-7867 or going online to p3tips.com/1323 , or calling the Norman Investigations Center at (405) 366-5235.

