Little League: Plains ousted by Old Forge from Section 5 major baseball playoffs

PLAINS TWP. — Plains’ second game against Old Forge in the Section 5 Little League Major Baseball tournament played out similarly to the first one.

The District 16 champion got within a run of tying the score, only for Old Forge to once again pull away for an 11-4 victory Thursday in an elimination game at the Plains Little League.

District 17 champ Old Forge scored twice in the fourth to boost its lead to three runs, just like in Tuesday’s 8-5 victory over Plains. The difference was Old Forge scored four more times in the sixth, taking advantage of four Plains errors, to make the uphill climb much steeper.

Plains ended all-star play at 8-3.

“It was a great run. It was a great run by these kids,” Plains manager Rock Stahovic said. “I’m very proud of these kids. Winning the District 16 championship, that was their goal. We always said, ‘We win that and we’re playing bonus baseball.’ That’s what I referred to it as, bonus baseball.

“Then just keep showing up fighting every day. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Old Forge will play District 31 champion Back Mountain National at 6 p.m. Friday at the Plains Little League. National will be the sectional champion and clinch a spot in the state playoffs with a win. If Old Forge wins, the teams will play again at 1 p.m. Saturday at Plains for the title.

Old Forge entered Thursday’s game off a 16-0 three-inning loss to National where it failed to get a hit.

“These kids are resilient. They’re fighters,” Old Forge manager Bill Castaldi said. “They never give up, never stop fighting. They were OK. That was the first time they got beat. They got beat pretty bad last night, obviously. When the game was over, we talked about it a little bit, but their heads were still in it. … We talked today and they were absolutely fine.”

The offensive woes changed with the first batter, Angelo DiMauro, who hit a soft looper off the second base bag for a single.

Elio Castaldi and Owen Castaldi followed with singles. After a force at home, Jordan Zaino rocketed a grand slam over the right-center fence for a 4-0 lead. Old Forge added another run in the third, using a pair of singles and an error to score.

Plains cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the third. Jaden Maurer led off by dropping a single into shallow center and Blake Dunsmuir and Owen Contreras walked to load the bases.

A fielder’s choice by Teague Stahovic brought in one run. Two more scored on an error on Ben Thomas’ grounder. Matthew Cinti bounced an RBI single up the middle for the fourth run, but that’s where the run production ended.

Plains also had second and third with one out in the fifth after Tyler Daugherty singled and Nolan Franchella doubled. The situation turned into a bases-loaded opportunity when Jordan Yuhas walked with two outs. Yet Plains was unable to capitalize.

Old Forge bumped its lead to 7-4 an inning earlier on a solo homer by DiMauro and an RBI double by Owen Jeffers. Four Plains errors in the sixth helped Old Forge score for times.

SECTION 5

8-10 BASEBALL

Abington 5, Mountain Top 2

Tied 2-2 heading into the final inning, Abington scored three runs to win the Section 5 title and advance to the state tournament.

Pat Donahue’s RBI single in the top of the sixth brought home the winning run before Jake Kwiatkowski brought home a pair of insurance runs with a double.

Jonah Zeneski had two hits including a double and both RBIs for Mountain Top. Ryder Zurawski added a triple.

Kwiatkowski got the win for Abington, finishing with 11 strikeouts without a walk.

Section 5 Major Baseball

Old Forge 11, Plains 4

Old Forge`AB`R`H`BI

DiMauro p`4`2`2`1

Castaldi cf`4`2`1`0

Ravaioli c`4`3`3`0

Jeffers 3b`4`2`3`2

Zaino ss`4`2`1`4

Bartnikowski 2b`4`0`0`1

Ranallo lf`2`0`0`0

Ezbiansky ph`1`0`0`0

Dominick ph`1`0`0`0

Adomiak 1b`1`0`0`0

Guida ph`1`0`0`0

Schuback ph`1`0`0`0

Ravello rf`1`0`0`0

Wickizer ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`33`11`10`8

Plains`AB`R`H`BI

McKeown lf`2`0`0`0

Contreras p`1`0`0`0

Stahovic c`3`1`0`1

Thomas p`4`1`0`0

Daugherty 1b`4`0`1`0

Franchella cf`3`0`1`0

Cinti 2b`1`0`1`1

Kapelan ph`1`0`0`0

Hossage 3b`1`0`0`0

Faatz ph`1`0`0`0

Yuhas ph`0`0`0`0

Maurer ss`2`1`1`0

Dunsmuir rf`2`1`0`0

Totals`25`4`4`2

Old Forge`401`204 — 11

Plains`004`000 — 4

2B — Jeffers 2, Franchella. HR — DiMauro, Zaino.

Old Forge`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

DiMauro W`3`2`4`1`4`4

Jeffers S`3`2`0`0`2`2

Plains`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Thomas L`4.2`9`7`6`0`8

Contreras`1.1`1`4`0`0`1