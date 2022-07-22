ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Marlins head to Pittsburgh trying to snap lengthy scoreless streak

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOb5u_0goRjoKf00

The Pittsburgh Pirates had an extra day coming off the All-Star break. Their visiting opponents this weekend, the Miami Marlins, probably wish they had also had one, too.

Instead, Miami had a single game Thursday against the visiting Texas Rangers, a makeup from an early-season postponement.

The Marlins fell 8-0, extending their losing streak to four games and their scoreless streak to 34 innings. The franchise record is 37 innings, reached in 2013.

Miami also has tied a club record with nine straight games without a home run.

“This is the same group of guys that was able to put runs up earlier in the year,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

“We were hoping with this three-day break was going to be something that we would bounce back and come out of this with some energy and it would look a little different, but it hasn’t.”

Miami is opening a seven-game road trip Friday.

Leading into the break, the Pirates had something of an interesting road trip. It was their longest of the year at 12 games in 11 days to four cities.

The Pirates ended up needing to beat Colorado 8-3 Sunday to salvage an even trip at 6-6. They lost their first two games against the Rockies that series by a combined 15-2.

“I give our group a ton of credit,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said.

Embedded in that trip was a four-game series against the Marlins. The teams split, with Pittsburgh winning the first two games during a four-game winning streak, then dropping the second two games that became part of a four-game losing streak.

“We played well in Miami, and then got walked off the last two nights there in extra innings,” Shelton said.

He added that those two losses plus the two lopsided setbacks in Colorado could have made for a miserable break for his club without Sunday’s win, so it was “really important for the group.”

The Marlins could not do what Pittsburgh did — win a game Sunday to avoid a sweep. For them, it was a 4-0 loss to Philadelphia to give the Phillies a three-game sweep.

Perhaps the Pirates and Marlins can grab a bit of a spark from their All-Star Game pitchers.

Miami ace Sandy Alcantara pitched a perfect second inning, and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar pitched a scoreless ninth for the National League.

“It’s just another game,” Alcantara said. “I just throw my best pitches and compete.”

Bednar was much more excitable.

“I wish I had better words to describe it,” said Bednar, who grew up in Western Pennsylvania as a Pirates fan.

“It’s special. It’s unbelievable to do it not only, period, but to do it for the team I grew up watching.”

Bednar should be available if needed Friday. Alcantara is projected to start Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Miami left-hander Braxton Garrett (1-3, 3.70 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday. The Pirates had not identified a starter for the series opener as of Thursday.

Garrett is coming off his first career start against Pittsburgh. He did not get a decision in the Marlins’ 3-2 win July 14, but he set a career high with 11 strikeouts over six scoreless innings, with two hits and two walks.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

3 sneaky Phillies MLB trade deadline targets

The Philadelphia Phillies are right in the thick of the National league Wild Card race. After narrowly missing the playoffs in 2021, the Phillies want to make sure they play October baseball in 2022. They have an outside of chance of winning the division, but it appears to be a two-horse race between the Mets and Braves for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Braxton Garrett
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Derek Shelton
numberfire.com

Mets acquire Michael Perez from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Mets are in dire need of catching help after Tomas Nido's injury, and as a result, they have acquired Perez. That's now back-to-back moves between the two clubs in 24 hours, as Daniel Vogelbach was shipped from Pittsburgh to Queens Friday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Bengals unveil white alternate helmet

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed an alternate white helmet with black tiger stripes on Friday. The defending AFC champions teased a new look earlier this month, provided they receive 10,000 likes from their fans on Twitter. On Friday, the Bengals honored their word with a 10-second video. The Bengals did not...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates
Sportsnaut

Astros halt Mariners’ 14-game winning streak

Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado hit solo home runs and Jose Urquidy pitched six quality innings as the Houston Astros put an end to Seattle’s 14-game winning streak, defeating the host Mariners 5-2 Friday night before a sellout crowd at T-Mobile Park. Mariners All-Star Julio Rodriguez, the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Rookie star Julio Rodriguez scratched from Mariners’ lineup

Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was scratched from Friday night’s lineup just before first pitch due to undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez took part in pregame festivities prior to the home game against the Houston Astros, even catching the ceremonial first pitch. The 21-year-old Rodriguez was runner-up in Monday’s Home...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy