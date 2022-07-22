ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Frankie Montas returns, helps Athletics blank Tigers in nightcap

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IuOd_0goRjmZD00

Frankie Montas returned from a shoulder injury to combine with five relievers on a four-hitter and Sean Murphy broke a scoreless tie with a three-run home run, allowing the Oakland Athletics to gain a doubleheader split with the visiting Detroit Tigers with a 5-0 victory in the nightcap Thursday.

Montas asked to be removed from his previous start on July 3 because of pain behind his right shoulder. He missed one start last week leading into the All-Star break, then was limited to 53 pitches in his return Thursday.

He demonstrated his ace-of-the-staff form over three innings, allowing just a second-inning double by Harold Castro and a third-inning single by Tucker Barnhart. He stranded a runner in scoring position in the second and third while striking out five and walking one.

A trade candidate before the deadline at month’s end, Montas lowered his season ERA to 3.16.

Austin Pruitt followed up with two shutout innings, after which Domingo Acevedo (2-2) worked a 1-2-3 sixth with two strikeouts to earn the win. A.J. Puk, Sam Moll and Lou Trivino each pitched one inning to wrap up Oakland’s sixth shutout of the season.

Tigers rookie Garrett Hill (1-2), a native of the San Francisco suburb of Petaluma, tossed shutout ball into the last of the sixth before Vimael Machin and Ramon Laureano each reached on an infield hit to open the inning.

Murphy, serving as the designated hitter after catching the first game of the doubleheader, followed with his 10th homer of the season, giving the A’s the lead for good.

Hill was relieved at that point, charged with three runs on five hits in five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out four.

The A’s added two more runs before inning’s end against Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin. Stephen Vogt made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly and Tony Kemp capped the five-run uprising with an RBI single.

Laureano, Brown and Dermis Garcia collected two hits apiece for the A’s, who won the season series over the Tigers 5-2.

Castro’s double was the only extra-base hit for the Tigers, who won the opener 7-2 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Former A’s outfielder Robbie Grossman had two doubles and three RBIs for Detroit in the opener.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Petaluma, CA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Friday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Haggerty is being replaced in right field by Kyle Lewis versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. In 57 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .302 batting average with an .823 OPS, 2 home runs,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Domingo Acevedo
Person
Sam Moll
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Austin Pruitt
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
Person
Andrew Chafin
numberfire.com

Julio Rodriguez scratched for Mariners Friday; Dylan Moore enters

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is no longer in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Mere moments before scheduled first pitch, the breakout rookie has been scratched from the lineup. It's unclear exactly why this is the case, but regardless, he's no longer starting. Dylan Moore will take over in center field, batting ninth versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics
numberfire.com

Eric Haase catching for Tigers Sunday

The Detroit Tigers will start Eric Haase at catcher for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Haase will bat fifth and handle catching duties Sunday while Tucker Barnhart takes a seat. Haase has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.6 fantasy points against the Twins.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Rookie star Julio Rodriguez scratched from Mariners’ lineup

Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was scratched from Friday night’s lineup just before first pitch due to undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez took part in pregame festivities prior to the home game against the Houston Astros, even catching the ceremonial first pitch. The 21-year-old Rodriguez was runner-up in Monday’s Home...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Astros halt Mariners’ 14-game winning streak

Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado hit solo home runs and Jose Urquidy pitched six quality innings as the Houston Astros put an end to Seattle’s 14-game winning streak, defeating the host Mariners 5-2 Friday night before a sellout crowd at T-Mobile Park. Mariners All-Star Julio Rodriguez, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy