ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Federal lawsuit alleges Black students faced racial harassment while attending Kearney School District

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HNsv_0goRjlgU00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lawsuit filed in federal court in Kansas City states Black students were constant targets of racial harassment in the Kearney School District.

The suit was filed by Tiffaney Whitt, whose children were allegedly victims of racial slurs and threats, according to the lawsuit.

The suit also names Durham School Services, which provided the school buses used by the Black students.

Included in the court documents are a litany of alleged slurs and threats made by white students.

Among those are a student called a vile slur during a class and a junior high student whose part in an award assembly was disrupted by high school students shouting slurs at the student, the suit states.

The suit seeks an award of actual, compensatory and punitive damages, for expenses and attorneys' fees and other relief the Court "deems just and proper."

KSHB 41 reached out for a response from the school district and received the following response:

Kearney School District just learned of the lawsuit that was filed yesterday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Unfortunately, we cannot comment on pending litigation. However, KSD remains committed to providing a safe learning environment free of discrimination for all of its students.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
Kearney, MO
Society
City
Kearney, MO
Kearney, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Kearney, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Shooting at Kansas high school was justified

A school resource officer who shot and wounded a Kansas high school student after the student shot him four times won’t face charges because he believed his life was in danger, a prosecutor announced Friday. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said school resource officer Erik Clark shot Jaylon Elmore at Olathe East High School after Elmore shot him four times inside an assistant principal’s office on March 4. An assistant principal, Kaleb Stoppel, was shot and wounded during the exchange, “most likely” by two bullets fired by Clark, Howe said in a report. Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital the same day. Elmore was hospitalized for weeks before he was jailed on $1 million bond on an attempted capital murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Durham School Services#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Kansas City Beacon

What’s on your Missouri ballot for the August primary

Kansas City area voters are heading to the polls Aug. 2 for the beginning of a jam-packed election season. In the primary election, voters will have the opportunity to choose nominees for U.S. Senate and House races, state Senate and House seats and county legislative seats. The Beacon took a look at the races to know on your Missouri ballot for this primary.
MISSOURI STATE
AOL Corp

Johnson County sheriff supports extremists with documented ties to white supremacists

It is not just election interference that is at stake in Johnson County. It is the morality of every Johnson County resident — indeed, of every Kansan — that must be considered when they sit quietly as Sheriff Calvin Hayden stands in support of Richard Mack and his so-called Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. Mack must be eschewed by anyone who seeks elected office.
thepitchkc.com

In Action: Want to create systemic change? Look at your relationships

For left-leaning folks in Kansas and Missouri, it’s hard not to feel anguish these days. SCOTUS decisions, the Kansas constitutional amendment to ban abortion*, anti-LGBTQ legislation and harassment, a frustrating national stage amid a backdrop of oppression that never left, and the climate crisis growing stronger; the list goes on and on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy