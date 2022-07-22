ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Giants sign former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdBUi_0goRjjv200

The San Francisco Giants signed former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal, who has not pitched in a major league game since 2020.

The team announced the deal Thursday, with multiple outlets reporting the agreement to be a one-year, $4.5 million prorated contract. Rosenthal also will have a chance to earn up to $2 million more based on the number of appearances and games finished.

The team immediately placed him on the 15-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, and manager Gabe Kapler said the right-hander remains “several weeks away” from potentially being ready to pitch for the Giants.

Rosenthal, 32, was one of baseball’s most feared closers before being plagued by injuries and inconsistency over the last half-decade. Originally a 21st-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009, he burst onto the big-league scene in 2012, often throwing 100 mph fastballs out of the bullpen.

In his first full season in 2013, Rosenthal ranked third among relievers with 108 strikeouts and earned his first three saves as the Cardinals eventually won the World Series. By 2014, he was closing games for St. Louis and ranked fourth with 45 saves, then topped it by notching a club-record 48 (second in the majors) in his lone All-Star campaign in 2015.

Rosenthal had bouts with lack of control in 2016, when he was moved in and out of the closer role and his ERA jumped to 4.46 from 2.10 the previous season. In 2017, he regained the job later in the season but then suffered a right elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, sidelining him until 2019.

The Cardinals released Rosenthal in November 2017 and he spent the 2019-20 seasons with five franchises — Washington, Detroit and the New York Yankees (minor league contract) in 2019, Kansas City and San Diego in 2020.

The veteran signed with Oakland before the 2021 season, but he never pitched after surgeries to repair thoracic outlet syndrome and a torn labrum in his hip. In parts of eight seasons of action, Rosenthal is 12-25 with a 3.36 ERA in 373 outings, all in relief.

Right-hander Mauricio Llovera (flexor strain) was shifted to the Giants’ 60-day IL to make room for Rosenthal on the 40-man roster.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Mets acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

The New York Mets have added a big power bat to bolster their lineup for the second half of the season. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday was the first to report that the Mets acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets are trading pitcher Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh for Vogelbach.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
ClutchPoints

Lakers working out former lottery pick attempting NBA comeback

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to retool their roster for the next season. Aside from the obvious big-name trades they’re gunning for, the Lakeshow brass is also looking to add some more depth to their roster. They have decided to change up their approach this season, signing younger guys instead of grizzled veterans. The […] The post Lakers working out former lottery pick attempting NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent. According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The San Francisco Giants#The St Louis Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Warriors sign rookie big man to compete with James Wiseman, Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA world. After two years of languishing at the bottom of the league, the former dynasty made their triumphant return to the throne. The Stephen Curry-led squad went on an absolute tear in the regular season and the playoffs, eventually winning the Larry O’Brien trophy. The […] The post Warriors sign rookie big man to compete with James Wiseman, Kevon Looney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Madison Bumgarner calls Victor Robles 'clown' over home run celebration

Madison Bumgarner took exception to Victor Robles' home run celebration in a Saturday night matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals. Arizona led Washington 7-1 in the eighth inning of Game 2 of their three-game series. Robles launched a home run to left field and styled after making contact off Bumgarner.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lakers Daily

Draymond Green blasts former NFL player Marcellus Wiley for his analysis comparing 2017 Warriors to 2001 Lakers

Sports analyst Marcellus Wiley recently claimed that the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers would beat the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series. Wiley explained that the Warriors weren’t physical enough to hypothetically beat the Lakers team that was led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Wiley claimed that the 2016-17 Warriors played in a “softer league.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yasiel Puig goes viral for mishap in KBO League

Some three years after we last saw him at the MLB level, Yasiel Puig still has not changed one bit. The former All-Star outfielder Puig went viral this week for a funny mishap that he got himself into during a game this week. Puig, who is now playing in Korea for the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League, skyrocketed a ball to deep left that he thought was a home run. Unfortunately for Puig, he spent some time admiring his work … only for the ball to hit the outfield wall instead. Puig was then forced to kick it into high gear and tripped like one of The Three Stooges as he rounded first base. He was ultimately thrown out at second by a good few feet (with an Olympic-worthy belly flop as well).
MLB
Sportsnaut

Bengals unveil white alternate helmet

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed an alternate white helmet with black tiger stripes on Friday. The defending AFC champions teased a new look earlier this month, provided they receive 10,000 likes from their fans on Twitter. On Friday, the Bengals honored their word with a 10-second video. The Bengals did not...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy