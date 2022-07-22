Gilbert & Sullivan Co. of El Paso gets ready for upcoming production ‘Iolanthe’

EL PASO, Texas -- The Gilbert & Sullivan Company of El Paso is gearing up for its 53rd season this weekend with a production of 'Iolanthe'.

The muscial/comedy tells the story of a forbidden love between fairies and mortals first performed in 1882. Its the seventh of 14 operatic collaborations by Gilbert and Sullivan.

"It's Gilbert and Sullivan at their satirical best poking fun at power, privilege and British parliamentary democracy," according to the company's website.

Here's a list of performances:

St. Mark's United Methodist Church

- 5005 Love Road, El Paso, TX 79912

July 22, 23, 24 and July 29, 30, 31 - Friday & Saturday 7:00 pm and Sunday 2:30 pm

The Black Box Theatre

- 430 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, New Mexico

August 6 & August 7 - Saturday 7:00pm and Sunday 2:30pm

For more information call 915-479-2485, 575-523-1223, or email gselpaso@gmail.com, or click here.

