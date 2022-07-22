ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

FBI Gives Update on Jimmy Hoffa After Search Under NJ Bridge

By Associated Press
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JERSEY CITY — The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday. The decades-long mystery turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City. The FBI conducted...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 15

Jackie Bullock
2d ago

they are still looking for him?I worked at Teterboro airport in 1980 and I remember them coming in and asking me if I saw him. I guess they'll never give up .

Reply
2
knowledgeispower
2d ago

Jimmy Hoffa, talk about old news and not doing anything. Now Hunter Biden, that would be more appropriate.

Reply
3
Cesa
2d ago

cut it a break already. no one cares. stop spending resources on it. I mean he's been with the fishes for a while 🤣🤣

Reply
2
 

Public Safety
