FBI Gives Update on Jimmy Hoffa After Search Under NJ Bridge
By Associated Press
WPG Talk Radio
3 days ago
JERSEY CITY — The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday. The decades-long mystery turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City. The FBI conducted...
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former resident of Brooklyn, New York, has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years imprisonment on his conviction for violating the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Senior United States District Judge David S. Cercone imposed the sentence Thursday on...
As family prepared to lay his victim to rest, the man authorities believe killed a Belleville man who owned and operated a bodega in Newark was hauled into custody while he was in Kearny last week, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said over the weekend.
A Jersey City man has pleaded guilty to hauling in and dealing out a massive amount of cocaine in and around the community within Hudson County. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said that 43-year-old Jerome Powell had been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2040 hours, the following 38-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Newark man who was riding in a BMW stolen out of New York City got off the Garden State Parkway at the wrong exit early Saturday morning. A chase that started on the Parkway at Exit 63 went 15 miles before ending just south of Toms River.
When talking about gun violence in northeastern states like New York, elected and law officials often say that guns arrive via the “Iron Pipeline,” short-hand for the I-95 corridor whereby firearms are brought from southern states with laxer gun laws northward where they are sold and used. But...
UPDATE: A New Jersey woman who helped pull a scam that conned 14,000 GoFundMe donors across the country out of $400,000 to purportedly benefit a homeless veteran is headed to federal prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown got a far lighter sentence under the terms of her plea deal with...
Today's #BlueFriday honoree is New Jersey Transit Police Officer Brian Lee. He was on patrol at the Light Rail Station in Jersey City when he spotted a Corvette driving recklessly through the parking area. He immediately approached and stopped the car. This is when things can quickly get out of...
Authorities are investigating a homicide involving an unusual weapon after a 79-year-old woman died in New Jersey. Bergen County prosecutors said the victim was found at a Dumont address late Saturday night after being reportedly struck by a fire poker. Officers responding to the scene on New Milford Avenue transported...
Concerning the recent article, “Message in anti-abortion states: Come to New Jersey,” about billboards that have been placed in four states that restrict the procedure, urging businesses to move here. A nonprofit group funded the signs, but Gov. Phil Murphy has also encouraged travel and relocation for reproductive rights.
You probably heard the story of a trans inmate that was housed in a women's prison in New Jersey that knocked up two female inmates. It came to light earlier this year at Edna Mahan correctional facility. A few of us here at New Jersey 101.5 received letters from female prisoners making us aware of the situation.
NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- Four people were killed and another was in critical condition at the hospital following a fiery three-car crash in Newark early Saturday. According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Frelinghuysen Avenue and Evergreen Avenue just after 4:20 a.m. where the three vehicles were engulfed in flames.
NEW YORK - A robbery in the Bronx was caught on camera earlier this month.It happened around 12:30 p.m. on July 12 at the corner of Nelson Avenue and West 164th Street in the Highbridge section.Video shows a man looking at his phone while sitting on the sidewalk when suddenly two individuals on a motorcycle pull up next to him.The passenger pulls out a firearm and points it at the man, then gets off the bike and grabs the man's phone out of his hand. Police say the passenger also demanded the man's wallet, which the victim is seen handing over.The suspect then gets back on the motorcycle and takes off.Police say the victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
A Paterson police officer investigating the sound of gunfire in the city last month shot a man who was running from the area and refused to stop, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. The office Friday released body camera footage from the incident. The incident began unfolding around...
The suspected gunman who killed a Rochester, New York, police officer in a “cowardly ambush” Thursday night has been arrested, authorities said Friday. Rochester Police Chief David Smith said Kelvin Vickers, 21, a Boston-area resident, was taken into police custody and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 47-year-old Bronx resident Luis Alturet-Rivera was sentenced on July 22, 2022, to 25 years to life in state prison following his June conviction for the 2017 murder of his ex-girlfriend Diana Casado. “We hope the family of Diana Casado has some...
Comments / 15