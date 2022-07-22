ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermes pop-up store set to come to Brooklyn met with mixed reactions

By News 12 Staff
An empty storefront in Williamsburg currently awaits its transformation into a pop-up shop for the French luxury brand Hermes.

According to real estate investment firm L3 Capital, a pop-up Hermes boutique is set to open here in the first quarter of 2023, with a permanent store slated to open down the block in 2026.

“I personally am excited about it,” said one Williamsburg resident. “I mean it’s Brooklyn, there’ like a certain vibe here that we love but I’m excited to see what it brings.”

While some neighbors welcome the retail development, others are questioning why it has chosen to open up here in Brooklyn.

“Prices are already so high here,” said one concerned community member. “Williamsburg and then just Brooklyn in general has become increasingly gentrified.”

Data from Costar Group shows that this year saw the most amount of retail spaces filled by landlords since 2016.

The co-founder of Hermes said in a statement that their investment in Williamsburg speaks to the strength and vibrancy of the neighborhood.

