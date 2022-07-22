ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convoy of Hope to distribute school supplies and food Saturday

By Carina Branson, Andrea Herrera
 3 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This Saturday, July 23, Convoy of Hope Wichita returns to offer school supplies and food for parents and students in the area.

This event will act as a drive-thru. Parents will drive up to the event, along with their student(s), and collect their backpack(s), groceries, and welcome packet. The backpacks will be filled with essential school supplies, such as pencils and notebooks.

“The backpacks are divided between elementary and middle school and high school. So if you are in elementary or high school, there is an option for you. Not everybody will get the same supplies because we know that each grade is different,” said Denise Romero, a community health worker at Evergreen, one of the locations for the Convoy of Hope event.

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization focused on identifying solutions to the root causes of poverty and hunger, helping to reduce financial stress and feed the world.

“This is the least we can do for the community, and so many people are grateful. It’s worth it,” said Trinady Smith, a Convoy of Hope volunteer and sophomore at Derby High School. “It’s worth all the work that you go through to see the smile and tears from a mother’s face who is struggling.”

“It’s non-stop work. We see that it’s not much of a need but more of a necessity. It’s a necessity for our residents to also benefit from this big event and these big giveaways,” said Romero. “We see that prices are high. Everything is going up, and that includes, you know, backpacks, school supplies. So for us, we’re very blessed to keep on blessing our community.”

During this event, Wichita’s Convoy of Hope will be stationed at nine different locations around the state:

“You know we started this with one location and 900 backpacks, and here we are. This is our 10th year. So it is 10 years later 9,250 backpacks in 9 locations,” said Stacie Cathcart with the Convoy of Hope.

Over 9,000 backpacks will be available in total across all locations. The Evergreen location is expected to have 700-800 backpacks available.

“We are very happy that this work keeps expanding, and because we see the necessity in other neighborhoods, now it’s nine locations, that includes outside of Wichita. We have Newton. We also have Valley Center that’s participating and other further locations. And we’re just really really happy and contained that this is a possibility,” Romero said.

Item distribution will begin between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Anyone who would like to arrive early can begin parking and lining up at 7 a.m. Parents must bring their students with them in order to receive the delivery of school supplies.

“But there is no other requirements, no proof of income. You get in line and go through the process,” said Cathcart.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can always reach out to Bethel Life Center or any of the listed participating sites to see if they still have supplies left.

Stay up to date with Convoy of Hope Wichita by liking their Facebook page.

