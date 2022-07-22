Evers fills potholes, talks protecting gay marriage
ALTOONA — Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to see legislation that protects gay marriage and interracial marriage, with fears those right could be upended by the U.S. Supreme Court.
On Tuesday, the U.S. House approved the Respect for Marriage Act on a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats in passing the measure to protect gay and interracial marriage in federal law. It is unclear if and when it would be taken up in the U.S. Senate.
