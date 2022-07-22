ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, WI

Evers fills potholes, talks protecting gay marriage

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzv5M_0goRhro200
Gov. Tony Evers filled a pothole Thursday in Altoona as part of his statewide “Pothole Patrol” tour, helping repair potholes and discussing his investments and efforts to improve local roads and highways. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

ALTOONA — Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to see legislation that protects gay marriage and interracial marriage, with fears those right could be upended by the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the U.S. House approved the Respect for Marriage Act on a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats in passing the measure to protect gay and interracial marriage in federal law. It is unclear if and when it would be taken up in the U.S. Senate.

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
