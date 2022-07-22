Boswell Volunteer Fire Department sub sale
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Boswell fire department is having a sub sale this weekend.
On Saturday, July 23 starting at 8 a.m. the volunteer fire department will be selling subs. All of the proceeds go the fire department.
- Senator says he hopes Electoral Count Act is passed before November midterms
- 3 injured while attending funeral among 50 shot in Chicago this weekend
- Can student loan borrowers handle payments and inflation, too?
- What happened to the man who allegedly fell into a South Carolina shredder?
- Photos: Wildfire burns near Yosemite, governor declares emergency over
The station is located at 606 Hower Avenue. For more information you can follow the Boswell’s Fire Department Facebook page . The station can also be contacted at (814) 629-9488.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0