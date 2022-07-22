ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boswell, PA

Boswell Volunteer Fire Department sub sale

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Boswell fire department is having a sub sale this weekend.

On Saturday, July 23 starting at 8 a.m. the volunteer fire department will be selling subs. All of the proceeds go the fire department.

The station is located at 606 Hower Avenue. For more information you can follow the Boswell’s Fire Department Facebook page . The station can also be contacted at (814) 629-9488.

