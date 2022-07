Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gathered state Republicans for a conference and the liberal press was "crying" about not being invited, according to his spokeswoman. The Republican Party of Florida's Sunshine Summit was held over the weekend, featuring a "Victory Dinner" headlined by DeSantis on Saturday. In an article that was updated throughout the weekend but originally published on Thursday, the Tallahassee Democrat complained, "[DeSantis's] party is prohibiting many reporters from covering its big election-year gathering in Hollywood," Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO