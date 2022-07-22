ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GOP candidate for NY governor Zeldin attacked, avoids injury

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opkHw_0goRfe4t00
Election 2020-New York-Zeldin Attacked FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP Convention on March 1, 2022, in Garden City, N.Y. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked on Thursday, July 21, 2022 by man with knife at an upstate event but was uninjured, his campaign says.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked by a man who tried to stab him at an upstate event Thursday but managed to escape uninjured, his campaign said.

Zeldin was giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and appeared to begin wrestling with the congressman, said Katie Vincentz, a spokesperson for Zeldin's campaign.

New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy told The Associated Press that he did not have any details on the attacker or his weapon but exchanged text messages with Zeldin afterward while the congressman was speaking to police.

“He is fine. He’s not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene there,” Langworthy said.

A video of the event in Perinton posted on Twitter showed the man appearing to grab Zeldin's arm and the two fell to the ground as other people tried to intervene.

“Thanks to the swift action of several brave eventgoers, the perpetrator was subdued,” Langworthy said in a statement.

Zeldin's campaign said the attacker was taken into custody and the congressman continued his speech.

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, said Friday he wasn't immediately alarmed when a stranger joined him onstage during a campaign rally because the man wore a hat indicating that, like Zeldin, he'd served in the military. Then...
POLITICS
WGAU

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S....
NEVADA STATE
WGAU

Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care

PUTNAM, Conn. — (AP) — Even as numerous Republican-governed states push for sweeping bans on abortion, there is a coinciding surge of concern in some Democratic-led states that options for reproductive health care are dwindling due to expansion of Catholic hospital networks. These are states such as Oregon,...
PUTNAM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WGAU

Some COVID-19 orphans in California to receive financial help

California children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible to receive trust funds when they turn 18 to help cover the costs of school, housing and other living expenses. According to research by the Global Reference Group for Children Affected by COVID-19, 32,000 California children under 18 have experienced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

ASPEN, Colo. — (AP) — A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system. Mesa County Clerk Tina...
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

Fireball sighting over Indiana confirmed by American Meteor Society

The American Meteor Society has confirmed that a fireball that streaked most prominently across central Indiana on Friday morning traveled across eight states. The nonprofit scientific organization fielded nearly 150 reports – and more than a few spectacular videos – of the phenomenon that was visible just before 2 a.m. EDT Friday across the skies of Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and northern Alabama.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Donald Trump
WGAU

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The state of Georgia and local governments are giving $1.8 billion in tax breaks and other incentives to Hyundai Motor Group in exchange for the automaker building its first U.S. plant dedicated to electric vehicles near Savannah, according to the signed agreement disclosed Friday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WGAU

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated animal cruelty after incident involving a horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with aggravated animal currently in an incident involving a horse in 2021, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Corporal Michael Perillo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident that happened on December 28, 2021, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAU

California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite

MIDPINES, Calif. — (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control Sunday and has grown into one of California's biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities. Some 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with...
MIDPINES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Governor#Long Island#Republicans#Violent Crime#Gop#The Associated Press#Army Reserve#Democratic
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy