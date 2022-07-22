ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A Day To Remember share new single “Miracle”

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Day To Remember are looking forward to their upcoming tour with special guests The Used, The Ghost Inside (on select dates), Beartooth, Bad Omens, Movements, and Magnolia Park, which kicks off next week. To get fans pumped for the trek, the group has shared a video for their new single...

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Beabadoobee Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Fresh off the release of her new album Beatopia, Beabadoobee has announced a fall tour of North America. The concerts—taking place in October, November, and December—will feature support from Dirty Hit labelmates Lowertown. Check out Beabadoobee’s schedule below. Shopping in Brooklyn With Beabadoobee, Grunge-Pop Sweetheart” on the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Paramore to Donate Upcoming Tour Proceeds To Reproductive & Abortion Service Providers

Paramore is donating a portion of the proceeds from its upcoming fall tour to organizations providing reproductive and abortion services. “We are outraged by the SCOTUS decision to overturn ‘Roe V. Wade,’ ending the federal constitutional right to abortion, affecting millions across the country,” the band said in a statement shared on their social media pages. “$1 of every ticket sold for our US Fall 2022 shows will be donated to ARC Southeast, an organization that provides funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services.”
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Oklahoma State
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Goofball Turned Into!

Before this cutie with cropped bangs turned into a singer and songwriter topping the charts, she was just a goofy little kid, sticking her tongue out and growing up in Thousand Oaks, California. Beginning to sing at the ripe age of seven years old, this musician was expected to take...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Associated Press

Chinatown fears community, business loss in 76ers arena plan

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wei Chen wants people who visit Philadelphia’s Chinatown to see past the amber-colored roast ducks hanging in a restaurant window and notice the two older women chatting in Mandarin on the steps to the apartments above. “These apartments are full of people who are low-income, who are elderly people, and people who are new immigrants,” said Chen, the community engagement director for Asian Americans United. “You have to think about how Chinatown was created. We weren’t welcome in other neighborhoods.” Chen, along with other organizers and members of Chinatown, said they were surprised by the Philadelphia 76ers’ announcement Thursday of a proposal to build a $1.3 billion arena just a block from the community’s gateway arch. They said neither the organization nor the property owner reached out for community input before the announcement. A spokesperson for 76 Devcorp, the development company behind the arena, said in an emailed statement that the process is in its early stages — years from “anything changing” — and that the company planned to work with the community to help shape the project and ensure it’s “done right.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NME

Listen to “Muse at their heaviest” on ‘Kill Or Be Killed’

Muse have shared their new single ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ from their forthcoming ninth album ‘Will Of The People’ – listen to the track below. The song, which has been previewed at numerous festivals over the summer, is the fourth to be lifted from the trio’s new LP after the title track, ‘Compliance’ and ‘Won’t Stand Down’.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Day To Remember#Las Vegas#Casino#Nautica#On Rbc Echo Beach#Me Maine Savings#Ct#Ia Mcgrath Amphitheatre#Pensacola#Fl#Al Legacy Arena#Bjcc
CBS LA

Ticketmaster's 'dynamic ticket pricing' has Bruce Springsteen tickets going for $4,000

Many Bruce Springsteen fans are not too happy with The Boss' upcoming tour.Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their anger over the ticket prices of Springsteen's upcoming U.S. tour. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday on Ticketmaster.com and are going for as high as $4,000 for a $400 seat. Critics are blaming Ticketmaster's dynamic ticket pricing which raises prices based on demand.One Twitter user said, "Gotta get a 2nd mortgage to get a ticket."Others tweeted "Tell TM to stop using dynamic pricing," and "dynamic pricing is garbage."Another fan said they are waiting for a quote on selling their kidney in order to afford a ticket.Fans are counting on The Boss to step in and control the prices increase.One person tweeted, "So do you want to address the ticket fiasco or not?" and another replied saying, "Still nothing today. Someone from TM released a statement that Springsteen approved this mess. Feel very sad and taken."The tour kicks off in Tampa, Florida on February 1. 
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy