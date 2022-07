GREENVILLE, S.C. — A historic building that used to be a popular store in downtown Greenville for decades is getting a 2022 multi-million dollar facelift. Construction on the Old Army & Navy Store, which sat on the corner of South Main and River streets where the West End of downtown Greenville begins for 70 years, is expected to begin in the next few months, according to Rob Couch, lead architect for the project. (Above video was published in March 2021.)

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO