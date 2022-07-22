City Watch issued for missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with domestic assault after hitting his girlfriend in the face several times before she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Before the incident, court documents state that Manuel Romero told the victim he did not take his medication and did not feel right. The victim said she called 911 when Romero began punching her in the face several times while he was driving.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO