Memphis, TN

City Watch issued for missing woman

By Lydian Kennin
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert...

www.actionnews5.com

localmemphis.com

East Memphis carjacking takes place Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday morning a man was assaulted on White Station Road before his vehicle was taken from him, according to Memphis Police. This victim sustained no injuries, but two male suspects fled the scene northbound in the Honda Pilot they took from the victim, police said. Officers responded to this call at 2 a.m. and this incident remains an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD responds to a shooting on Parkway View Circle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police were on the scene of a shooting that took place on Parkway View Circle. MPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said a shooting victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene. According to an MPD tweet, a man...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a dead-on-arrival call in the 1100 block of Pearson Road. When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and was later pronounced dead. The cause...
MEMPHIS, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
localmemphis.com

Memphis police looking for deadly hit and run suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer Avenue near Graham Street is where a fatal hit and run took place, according to Memphis Police. Victim James R. Jones was struck while crossing the street and did not survive, police said. Police said they are looking for a Dark Green Acura with a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Separate shootings leave two dead in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after being killed Sunday morning in separate shootings. A man was shot dead Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Officers pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The known suspect fled the scene, according to police. MPD later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man hit, killed by vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle in South Memphis Saturday morning, police say. The crash happened at South Lauderdale Street and East Person Avenue just after 5:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child shot at McDonald's on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot at a Memphis McDonald's on Friday morning. The shooting happened at the location at 2994 Poplar Avenue, next to Benjamin L. Hooks Library, around 10:45 a.m. Police say the shooting happened while the child was in a car, and the driver...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cooling center opens on North Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis will open a cooling center Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to the heat index forecasted. The cooling center is at J.K. Lewis Senior Center located on 1188 North Parkway. If you need transportation, call 901-297-1680. Assistance began at 10...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA: Man Googles robbery sentence before carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who recently pled guilty to carjacking reportedly Googled how long the sentence for a robbery charge is before committing the crime. According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Xavier Young of Benton, Mississippi, pled guilty to carjacking in Shelby County Criminal Court Thursday.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman jumps out moving car during police pursuit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with domestic assault after hitting his girlfriend in the face several times before she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Before the incident, court documents state that Manuel Romero told the victim he did not take his medication and did not feel right. The victim said she called 911 when Romero began punching her in the face several times while he was driving.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Unknown shooters fired dozens of shots at home in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Surveillance video shows the moment two unknown shooters in the back seats of a dark sedan shoot at a house in northeast Memphis multiple times. Memphis Police say the incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, when four people inside the home on McNeil Street heard a barrage of gunfire as their house was being struck repeatedly. They found afterward that their car had been shot as well.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

No-show buses spark ride-along meeting to address MATA concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Citizens for Better Service (CBS) and the Memphis Bus Riders Union will be holding a ride-along meeting with Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) officials to discuss problems facing bus riders on July 29. CBS is calling this meeting "A Ride for Justice.". This ride-along meeting...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police activity causing delays on south loop of I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on the Southern loop of Interstate 240 on Thursday after police activity blocked the left shoulder lane. At this time, details are still coming in and WREG will update at more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN

