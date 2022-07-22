City Watch issued for missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday morning a man was assaulted on White Station Road before his vehicle was taken from him, according to Memphis Police. This victim sustained no injuries, but two male suspects fled the scene northbound in the Honda Pilot they took from the victim, police said. Officers responded to this call at 2 a.m. and this incident remains an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police were on the scene of a shooting that took place on Parkway View Circle. MPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said a shooting victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene. According to an MPD tweet, a man...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a dead-on-arrival call in the 1100 block of Pearson Road. When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and was later pronounced dead. The cause...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday morning near Parkway Commons. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle around 8:30 a.m. That’s near South Parkway East and South Willett Street. The man died at the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer Avenue near Graham Street is where a fatal hit and run took place, according to Memphis Police. Victim James R. Jones was struck while crossing the street and did not survive, police said. Police said they are looking for a Dark Green Acura with a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police in Memphis are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run that happened near the intersection of South Lauderdale and East Person in South Memphis early Saturday morning. When police arrived on scene, they pronounced one man dead. Blood still stained the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being injured by broken glass Saturday morning in South Memphis. Memphis Police (MPD) originally reported the teen had been stabbed. Officers responded to the 2400 block of Tori Drive just before 8 a.m. for a stabbing call. Officers located a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police detained a man following a deadly shooting in Highland Heights early Sunday morning. A man was shot in the area near the 4000 block of National Street around 3:20 a.m., according to police. MPD said someone later dropped him off at the fire station...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after being killed Sunday morning in separate shootings. A man was shot dead Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Officers pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The known suspect fled the scene, according to police. MPD later […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle in South Memphis Saturday morning, police say. The crash happened at South Lauderdale Street and East Person Avenue just after 5:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A house in the Nutbush neighborhood described by neighbors as “notorious and dangerous” was closed Friday as a public nuisance, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. Neighbors told the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit that the home at 1673 National St....
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot at a Memphis McDonald’s on Friday morning. The shooting happened at the location at 2994 Poplar Avenue, next to Benjamin L. Hooks Library, around 10:45 a.m. Police say the shooting happened while the child was in a car, and the driver...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis will open a cooling center Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to the heat index forecasted. The cooling center is at J.K. Lewis Senior Center located on 1188 North Parkway. If you need transportation, call 901-297-1680. Assistance began at 10...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homeowners in northeast Memphis awoke to gunfire early one morning, only to later see 25 bullet holes in their house and car. On Jul. 19 at approximately 12:15 a.m., the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 900 block of McNeil Street. Four...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who recently pled guilty to carjacking reportedly Googled how long the sentence for a robbery charge is before committing the crime. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Xavier Young of Benton, Mississippi, pled guilty to carjacking in Shelby County Criminal Court Thursday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with domestic assault after hitting his girlfriend in the face several times before she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Before the incident, court documents state that Manuel Romero told the victim he did not take his medication and did not feel right. The victim said she called 911 when Romero began punching her in the face several times while he was driving.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Surveillance video shows the moment two unknown shooters in the back seats of a dark sedan shoot at a house in northeast Memphis multiple times. Memphis Police say the incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, when four people inside the home on McNeil Street heard a barrage of gunfire as their house was being struck repeatedly. They found afterward that their car had been shot as well.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Citizens for Better Service (CBS) and the Memphis Bus Riders Union will be holding a ride-along meeting with Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) officials to discuss problems facing bus riders on July 29. CBS is calling this meeting “A Ride for Justice.”. This ride-along meeting...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on the Southern loop of Interstate 240 on Thursday after police activity blocked the left shoulder lane. At this time, details are still coming in and WREG will update at more information becomes available.
