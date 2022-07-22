ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Police respond to social media threat made against Sanderson Farm Plant in Bryan

 3 days ago
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department confirmed Thursday that it sent officers to the Sanderson Farm Plant in Bryan due to a threat posted on social media. The threat was reportedly made by a former employee...

