Police respond to social media threat made against Sanderson Farm Plant in Bryan

A road rage incident led to an assault charge for a Brenham resident. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 7:00, Cpl. Malinowski responded to the area of East Blue Bell Road and North Park Street in reference to a possible road rage incident. Cpl. Malinowski was able to locate the vehicles and two subjects in the 200 block of Gavin Street who were involved in a disturbance. After investigation, it was found that the parties involved were family members and that the Suspect, Taneshia McDonald, 34 of Brenham, had assaulted the other party involved. McDonald was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
