Columbia, MO

Mizzou lands in-state four-star WR

By Chanel Porter
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Four-star wide receiver from Lee's Summit, Joshua Manning, announced Thursday night that he will continue his...

abc17news.com

Mizzou Sports Talk

Does Missouri Benefit from Tennessee's NCAA Violations?

On July 22, the NCAA Infractions Committee informed the University of Tennessee football program that it is looking into several potential violations. In fact, there are 18 Level I violations in question. Considering that LSU’s current investigation has just eight Level I infractions and those around Baton Rouge are still...
TENNESSEE STATE
sprintcarandmidget.com

Gastineau Leads OCRS Domination At Lake Ozark

ELDON, Mo. — Whit Gastineau led an AmeriFlex/OCRS IMCA Sprint Car one-two-three-four finish on Friday during the opening night of OCRS vs. POWRi LOS 305‘s at Lake Ozark Speedway. It was the first meeting of the two sanctioning bodies and Gastineau was at the top of the field,...
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

245 Taylor Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Incredible 11.7-acre private oasis w/its own 2-acre stocked lake. Owner spared no expense to create this masterpiece.Complete remodel with over 200k invested. Private 1/4 mile driveway w/ electric 6' tall entry gates. Home sits high above lake w/ mesmerizing views. Huge living room w/ wall of windows viewing the lake.Gourmet kitchen/marble counters huge center island, amazing master bedroom w/ lake views.Looks like it should be in a magazine.New engineered wood floors.Huge covered deck for family gatherings. Property is maintained to look like a park setting w/ fruit trees, a garden & plenty of space for livestock/mini farm. Completely fenced yard. Bring your boat, jet skis & fishing poles as the lake screams fun.Lake is 30' deep & professionally stocked w/ monster Bass. Large metal insulated building 30x42 w/ additional 3 car covered garage. central air & heat.Top-of-the-line security system. Partially completed guest unit. List of improvements are endless. Truly an amazing property!!
ELDON, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
FOX 2

Canine sniffs out narcotic and 67 lbs of marijuana in central Missouri

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Canine sniffs out a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle pulled over in Boone County, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers “stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70” at the 124-mile marker. Callaway County Sheriff’s Office canine Krieger alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Hundreds attend Boone County Fair amid extreme heat advisory

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Across the state people are facing dangerously high temperatures, but not even the heat wave could stop hundreds of people from attending the last night of the Boone County fair Saturday. Temperatures hit 102 degrees in Columbia Saturday. While people enjoyed the carnival they also had to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never been asked to do this.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Grand champion ham goes for $1,600 at annual breakfast

The year was 1945. Residents of Boone County gathered in a downtown Methodist church for the first ever ham breakfast. Little did they know that almost 80 years later the breakfast would continue growing and become a staple of the Boone County Fair. This year’s ham breakfast took place at...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Dog dies after eating poisonous mushrooms in Columbia couple’s yard

Today may be the "coolest" of the next few, with temperatures rising some into Sunday. Farmers in the Ozarks react to much-needed state assistance to help lessen the drought. New state bill makes unauthorized sleeping on state land a crime. The Springfield Cardinals General Manager says the four intruders are...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Hallsville man killed in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY — A Hallsville man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash occurred at 9:05 a.m. on MO 124 between Gano Chance Road and Union Church Road. Carl South, 73, crossed the center line,...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

One injured in Moniteau County crash

MONITEAU COUNTY — A Jefferson City woman has moderate injuries after a crash in Moniteau County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 1:08 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50 westbound at the the U.S. Highway 50 connector. The crash happened...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Local Tuskegee Airman James Shipley passes away at 99

The family of James Shipley announced on social media last night that the Tuskegee Airman passed away. Shipley, a native of Tipton, was a mechanic with the 332nd during World War II. In July, Shipley celebrated his 99th birthday at a park in Tipton. Shipley is survived by his wife...
TIPTON, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s I-70 and 63 interchange could get diverging diamond; feedback continues

Columbia-area residents packed the ARC facility on West Ash on Thursday to view detailed maps and exhibits of a proposed $140-million upgrade at heavily-traveled I-70 and Highway 63. That’s the busiest interchange in mid-Missouri. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project director Brandi Baldwin is pleased with the heavy turnout...
COLUMBIA, MO

