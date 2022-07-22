Mizzou lands in-state four-star WR

Incredible 11.7-acre private oasis w/its own 2-acre stocked lake. Owner spared no expense to create this masterpiece.Complete remodel with over 200k invested. Private 1/4 mile driveway w/ electric 6' tall entry gates. Home sits high above lake w/ mesmerizing views. Huge living room w/ wall of windows viewing the lake.Gourmet kitchen/marble counters huge center island, amazing master bedroom w/ lake views.Looks like it should be in a magazine.New engineered wood floors.Huge covered deck for family gatherings. Property is maintained to look like a park setting w/ fruit trees, a garden & plenty of space for livestock/mini farm. Completely fenced yard. Bring your boat, jet skis & fishing poles as the lake screams fun.Lake is 30' deep & professionally stocked w/ monster Bass. Large metal insulated building 30x42 w/ additional 3 car covered garage. central air & heat.Top-of-the-line security system. Partially completed guest unit. List of improvements are endless. Truly an amazing property!!

ELDON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO