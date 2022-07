GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after a carjacking incident near the 8600 block of White Horse Road. Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. It was reported that the suspect was in the road trying to flag down vehicles passing by. Eventually, the suspect supposedly took a car from a victim by threatening them with an unknown object.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO