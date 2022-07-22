Sparta massage therapist charged with additional sexual assault charge

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Sparta massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting his female clients is facing additional charges.

As New 8 Now first reported on July 6,The Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Karls worked in Sparta as a contractor at Peak Performance Chiropractic.

The women told police Karls touched, groped or grabbed their breasts. A few days after our story aired, on July 12, two more women reported Karls to Sparta Police.

On Tuesday, the district attorney filed an amended criminal complaint charging Karls with a 5th count of sexual assault and 5th count of disorderly conduct. The statute of limitations on the 6th allegation has already run out.

Ethan Karls is free on bond. However, this week the judge ordered Karls to report to the jail so the court could take his mug shot. He can leave after, but he can’t work as a massage therapist. The State of Wisconsin suspended his license.

According to online court records, Karls is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on August 1 and a plea/schedule on October 3.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse Public Library starts class to revive sewing skills

Report: U.S. could see a shortage of more than 120,000 doctors in the next 12 years

Tenant-Landlord Resource Center opens: First of its kind in Coulee Region

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.