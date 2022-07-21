ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans running back charged with burglary with intent to rape

By Emily Mikkelsen
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwfk0_0goRdacP00

(WGHP) — An NFL running back has been charged with a felony, according to an announcement from the league .

BleacherReport says that Houston Texans running back, Darius Anderson, 24, was charged with burglary with intent to rape on Friday. Burglary with intent to rape is a first-degree felony.

“We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson,” the Texans said in a statement given to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

SAINTS: Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport listed as ‘physically unable to perform’

The report says that court records indicate that Anderson broke into a woman’s home and pursued her into the bathroom, leaving when she called the police. Anderson has bonded out and cannot possess a firearm or return to this woman’s home as part of his bail agreement.

Darius Anderson was on the Texans’ practice squad last season and signed a futures deal with them. He has not played in an NFL game so far. He was signed as a free agent by Dallas, but he was waived. He was signed by the Colts and never played.

He played for Texas Christian University from 2016-2019.

His arraignment will be Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas

A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WGNO

73-year-old shot in Lower Ninth Ward Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward left a man wounded Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened in front of his home. Officers say at about 11:10, a 73-year-old man reported he heard gunshots in the 6200 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

NOPD: Suspect steals truck with 3 dogs outside Gentilly Woods business

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a pickup truck with three dogs still inside the vehicle from outside a Gentilly Woods business. According to the NOPD, a Ford F-150 was stolen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 19 from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Reason.com

A Houston Drug Cop's Lies Sent This Man to Prison for 25 Years

Four years ago, Frederick Jeffery was sentenced to 25 years in prison for possessing five grams of methamphetamine—a bit more than the weight of a single sugar packet. That draconian punishment, which was enhanced based on prior convictions, was appalling enough by itself. But now it turns out that Jeffery was convicted based on lies, as he has always insisted.
HOUSTON, TX
WGNO

On Day 5 of Jason Williams tax fraud trial: Ex-wife and IRS agent testify

The biggest thing that came out of court today was late in the day when IRS agent, Timothy Moore testified. He showed summaries for several years. In his analysis he said there were several expenses claimed as business expenses when they were actually personal expenses including a French Quarter residence, a payment to Williams' mom, Mardi Gras and campaign expenses.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Texans#Pro Football Network#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy