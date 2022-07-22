ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning New Video Shows Trump Day After Capitol Riot: 'I Don't Want To Say The Election Is Over'

By Paige Lavender
HuffPost
 3 days ago
President Donald Trump refused to acknowledge his 2020 election loss in a video shot Jan. 7, 2021, one day after the Capitol insurrection, the committee investigating the attack revealed during a bombshell hearing on Thursday.

“I don’t want to say the election is over,” Trump says in the footage, a behind-the-scenes moment from a video he shot to address the violence at the U.S. Capitol the previous day.

Thursday’s prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee marked the first time the footage of Trump had been publicly shown.

In the video, Trump can be seen workshopping his remarks, hesitating to comment on what would happen to protestors who broke the law.

“I can’t say that,” Trump says in the video. “I’m not gonna ― I already said, ‘You will pay.’”

He resisted explicitly acknowledging his election loss. Ivanka Trump, his daughter and former advisor, can be heard speaking from off-camera, helping the former president figure out how to note the certification of the 2020 election results.

Thursday’s hearing sought to detail what Trump did for more than three hours on Jan. 6 as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election. The hearing featured clips from the taped depositions of members of Trump’s inner circle and others who were present on Jan. 6, as well as in-person testimony from former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger and former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews.

The Jan. 7 clip was not the only behind-the-scenes footage of the former president aired during the hearing. The committee also showed outtakes from a video Trump recorded on Jan. 6 as the riot was taking place.

Trump went off the official White House script while recording that video, the committee revealed.

Matthews spoke further about Trump’s messaging as the riot took place, claiming Trump had not wanted to mention “peace” in a tweet condemning the violence, and only put out a statement after Ivanka Trump suggested including the phrase “stay peaceful.”

Comments / 6

Tweetie-Louise
1d ago

trump 2016: 'the election is over and the people have spoken. We must accept the results. This election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused'. 4 years + later, attempting to defraud The United States of American in efforts to disenfranchise millions of Americans with a deliberate objective of subverting the will of the voters

Reply
2
Gina Lake
2d ago

big ego couldn't survive, so he lied and now we have an even more divided country,thanks to orange cheato.

Reply
3
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
HuffPost

Jared Kushner Said He Was About To Shower When McCarthy Called About Jan. 6 Riot

Jared Kushner was about to hop into the shower as supporters of his father-in-law tried to overthrow U.S. democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. In testimony aired during Thursday night’s hearing of the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, Kushner said he had the shower on when he was contacted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about the escalating violence as Congress met to certify the 2020 election results.
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
HuffPost

HuffPost

