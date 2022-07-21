Man Utd hero Marcus Rashford launches inspiring new book You Can Do It after his first was best seller

MARCUS RASHFORD'S new book You Can Do It is out in shops and online today.

The Manchester United hero wrote inspiring debut You are a Champion last year - selling more than 220,000 copies in the UK.

Marcus Rashford has released a new book after his brilliant first best seller Credit: You Can Do It

The Man United star is aiming to inspire kids with the release of his latest book Credit: AFP

Rashford's latest title, co-written with Carl Anka, is aimed at children aged ten to 14 and is intended to inspire people to find their voice, while celebrating being different.

The title also aims to encourage its readers to be kind to themselves and others, while using their voices to inspire positive change.

Readers will learn about being team players like Rashford at United, as well as bouncing back from set-backs.

Rashford, 24, who was awarded an MBE for his fearless work helping the disadvantaged, is passionate about giving kids more opportunities to read.

Via the Marcus Rashford Book Club, the generous England international has donated 250,000 books to kids across the country that need them most.

Through an initiative with WHSmith, one book will be gifted to a disadvantaged child for every copy bought at the retailer.

Rashford said: "For some, books are a privilege. For others, they are a vital escape. Approximately 400,000 children in the UK have never owned a book.

"Children found in communities like mine who, given the heightened cost of living and the stress that causes within a household, need an escape, and to get lost in imagination.

"Every child should have the chance to find joy in reading, which is why I’m thrilled to partner with WHSmith again on the release of You Can Do It.

"It was brilliant to see so many people get involved in the gifting initiative around You are a Champion and hopefully, together, we can continue to make a difference to the children who need us most.

"A big thank you to Macmillan Children’s Books and The National Literacy Trust for your continued support."

You are a Champion was named Book of the Year at the British Book Awards.

Readers will be able to share their experiences by using the hashtag #youcandoit - which carries its very own emoji.

On his latest collaboration with Rashford, Anka said: "We want to build on some of the ideas and principles developed in the first book and hopefully create something to help young people foster their communities and go out and shape the world."