UPDATE: Man arrested after five-hour standoff outside Market Street motel near downtown

Police identified the man they arrested late Thursday night after a long standoff in front of a motel near the downtown as Jakeima Rohrbach, 32, of Redding.

Officials gave no other information in a Facebook post early Friday morning.

"The Redding Police Department will provide an update regarding the facts of this incident, along with all charges being sought against Rohrbach, once the investigation is completed," the post said.

Rohrbach was being held Friday in the Shasta County Jail with no bail. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, violating a domestic violence restraining order and failure to appear on a felony charge.

The incident began about 5:45 p.m. on Thursday when police said they received a tip that a man wanted on felony warrants was at the Market Street Manor Motel.

Officers arrived to arrest him as he was getting into the car to leave, said Capt. Brian Cole with the Redding Police Department. "He's armed with a firearm," Cole said, so police called in the SWAT team and Crisis Intervention Response Team to help.

The CIRT negotiated with him on the phone, Cole said as he stood across the street from the motel. "We're trying to take it as slow as possible to get him to give up safely so nobody gets hurt."

Police escorted guests from the hotel, cordoned off the motel and closed Market Street to traffic near Mallory's Flowers & Gifts shop, as a helicopter hovered over the area.

The standoff ended about 10:45 p.m. when the man came out of the car with his hands up, in front of two SWAT vehicles and a barking police K-9.

No shots were fired.

Update 10:45 p.m.

Redding police arrested a man in the parking lot of the Market Street Manor motel after a five-hour standoff Thursday night.

The man barricaded himself in a car, but finally came out of the vehicle with his hands up, in front of two SWAT vehicles and a barking police K-9.

No shots were fired.

Original story

Redding police who've swarmed the parking lot of a Market Street motel near the downtown say they are trying to negotiate with a man who is inside his car with a weapon and will not come out.

At about 5:45 p.m., police said they received a tip that a man wanted on felony warrants was at the Market Street Manor Motel near downtown Redding.

Officers arrived to arrest him as he was getting into the car to leave. said Capt. Brian Cole with the Redding Police Department. "He's armed with a firearm" so police called in the SWAT team and Crisis Intervention Response Team to help.

Members of the Crisis Intervention Response Team are negotiating with him on the phone, Cole said. "We're trying to take it as slow as possible to get him to give up safely so nobody gets hurt."

Police escorted guests from the hotel so they're not in danger, Cole said.

Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to stay out of the area, he said.

Negotiations are still in progress, police said at 8 p.m.

Original story

A heavy police presence was seen early Thursday evening in a parking lot of a motel on Market Street near downtown Redding.

Police have cordoned off Market Street Manor Motel and blocked off Market Street near Mallory's Flowers & Gifts shop. A helicopter was hovering over the area.

Police cautioned drivers on social media to avoid the area of Market Street near the motel because of their presence but did not say what prompted them to come out.

Law enforcement could be seen throwing what appeared to be tear gas into one of the rooms and at least one officer wiped their eyes after four or five loud bursts .

