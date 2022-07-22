ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Winds cause damage, knock out power in parts of West MI

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnupE_0goRclMb00

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Storms moving through West Michigan Thursday evening knocked down power lines and trees.

Close to 8,000 Consumers Energy customers lost power, according to the company’s outage map .

For an explanation on what caused the winds from Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca, watch the video in the player above.

A News 8 crew in Coopersville saw trees knocked over by winds and some damage to homes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2E3w_0goRclMb00
    Storm damage in Coopersville on July 21, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuRlK_0goRclMb00
    A tree knocked over by winds in Coopersville on July 21, 2022.

Viewer photos sent into News 8 showed hail and some hail damage in the Belmont area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBDVh_0goRclMb00
    Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Charity Byers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFj9N_0goRclMb00
    Hail damage in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Charity Byers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ars3i_0goRclMb00
    Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Becky Gray)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWpDA_0goRclMb00
    Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Jay Ribbens)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STYsm_0goRclMb00
    Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Jay Ribbens)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfOxQ_0goRclMb00
    Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Jay Ribbens)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McSkH_0goRclMb00
    Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Becky Gray)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oIDiC_0goRclMb00
    Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Becky Gray)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hldcR_0goRclMb00
    Hail damage in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Charity Byers)
A rainbow was seen in parts of West Michigan, viewer photos show. Some residents even saw a double rainbow.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSk3e_0goRclMb00
    A double rainbow seen north of Wayland on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy James P. Kooistra)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruFqh_0goRclMb00
    A double rainbow seen north of Wayland on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy James P. Kooistra)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nkql_0goRclMb00
    A double rainbow seen in Kentwood on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Dillon Blossom)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLBR6_0goRclMb00
    A rainbow in Wyoming on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Edita Foric)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqDT1_0goRclMb00
    A rainbow in Hudsonville on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Kathleen Shaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsVGb_0goRclMb00
    A double rainbow seen in Kentwood on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Dillon Blossom)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3pJm_0goRclMb00
    A rainbow is seen in a cloud formation in Sparta on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Jenni Klein)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlXSZ_0goRclMb00
    A rainbow is seen in a cloud formation in Sparta on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Jenni Klein)

West Michigan was also treated to a beautiful sunset and cloud formations Thursday evening.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcT6m_0goRclMb00
    The sunset in Holland on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Aimee Streur)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03x8mZ_0goRclMb00
    The sunset in Holland on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Aimee Streur)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344lJz_0goRclMb00
    A cloud formation in Rockford on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Meghan Laperna)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X52HV_0goRclMb00
    Clouds seen in Nashville, Michigan on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Kelley Dean)

If you see a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away from it and anything it is touching and call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800.477.5050.

— Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the day the storms took place. We regret the error, which has been fixed.

