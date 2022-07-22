Winds cause damage, knock out power in parts of West MI

Wayland and surrounding areas welcomed 2.17 inches of rain Saturday night and early Sunday morning, taking them out of the designation of being plagued by drought. The storms that arrived surprisingly did not cause a lot of damage in these parts, but some areas to the west and to the north, in Allegan and Grand Rapids, did suffer some downed trees and power lines.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe storms knocking out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers over the weekend. Those storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night with those in Ionia, Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa Counties suffering the most widespread outages with some extending farther south as well.
JACKSON, MI - 30,000 homes and businesses have their power back this morning after 60 mph winds swept across West Michigan. According to a July 24 news release, 200 Consumers Energy and contractor crews are currently working to assess damage and restore power in 48 Lower Peninsula counties. As of...
Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
DETROIT (WWJ) – Most of lower Michigan experienced thunderstorms late Saturday night into the early morning hours Sunday, and forecasters say more of that could be on the way Sunday afternoon into the evening. The National Weather Service in Detroit says there’s a “slight risk” for severe storms this...
All of the weather data is pointing toward a line of severe thunderstorms moving into southwest and west-central Lower Michigan late this evening. Here’s a timeline and location of the possible line of storms. Here is the radar forecast from 6 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Sunday. The first...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thunderstorms swept across West Michigan Thursday evening, bringing downed trees and wires to parts of Ottawa County and Kent County. The storms rolled across the region between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., producing wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Small hail between the size of a pea and a dime were also reported. Heavy rain caused flooding in some areas. While the storms were strong, they were not listed as being severe.
We’re tracking severe weather moving across Michigan, with the possibility of severe storms firing in Metro Detroit during the overnight hours. Storms could bring heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. The biggest window is between midnight and 3 a.m. We’re tracking severe weather alerts in...
FOX 17 viewers captured a number of photos from Saturday night's storm. Subjects include bolts of lightning, storm damage, wall clouds and more. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hundreds of Consumers Energy customers in West Michigan are without power Friday, July 22, after Thursday’s thunderstorm. Statewide, Consumers reported 2,400 outages. The utility reports 372 customers without power in Van Buren County, along with 365 in Kent County and 349 in Ottawa County....
Around 22,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity after thunderstorms moved through Michiana on Saturday morning, July 23. Strong wind gusts of around 70 mph and hail were reported as the storm front blew through. In Michiana, most of the outages were reported scattered through the South Bend, Mishawaka and...
Thousands woke up without power Sunday morning after severe weather hit southeast Wisconsin overnight. The We Energies Power Outage map showed over 13,500 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The biggest outages seem to be located near Hubertus and the Lannon-Butler areas.
(FOX 2) - After a few rumbles of thunder heard very early Friday morning, we can plan for a much drier day. Friday will look and feel similar to Thursday, which is to say it'll be hot and sunny with a touch of humidity (but not too bad). The highs will climb to 90 degrees with a slight touch of humidity in the air.
