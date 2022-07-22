ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heatwave taking toll on some St. Louis area businesses

By Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – There are plenty of tables available for patio dining in the St. Louis area this week. Extreme heat has sent some customers indoors or even kept them at home.

Jeff Rekart is the manager of PJ’s Tavern in Kirkwood. He said he expected the businesses’ front and back patios to fill up two or three times by this time of the year.

“We just haven’t had any chance to fill either one of them,” he said.

Jason Dickerson is the chef and co-owner of Love at First Bite in St. Ann. He said he believes his customers have plenty of reasons to brave the heat.

“We’re totally eclectic,” said Dickerson. “Everything is from scratch, nothing comes out of a bag, and everything is prepared with love.”

Dickerson said he acknowledged that the extreme heat has kept some customers away.

“Come try us out,” said Dickerson. “Don’t let the heat beat you.”

Andy’s Frozen Custard in Kirkwood is experiencing an increase in customers due to the heat. Brett Krueger was the store manager working on Thursday. He said customers have been coming through the drive-thru and walking up to the patio.

“They’ll come out at any time of the day, from 11 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.,” said Krueger.

