ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

29-year Rochester police veteran killed, another officer hurt in shooting ambush

By Panagiotis Argitis, James Battaglia
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Wwuf_0goRc12Y00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was killed and another injured in what investigators called an ambush shooting Thursday night.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the RPD, was killed in the line of duty in that shooting along Bauman Street.

According to investigators Officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Officer Sino Seng were patrolling in the area around 9:15 p.m. when at least one male approached them and opened fire.

“I was asked by a reporter, how dangerous is it out there for the officers of the Rochester Police Department? Every day, the men and women of this department leave their home, not knowing if they will return home at the end of their shift,” Chief Smith said during a Friday morning press conference with tears in his eyes.

Seng was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. A woman bystander was also shot and was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We will do everything we can to bring whoever is responsible for this heinous act to justice,” Chief Smith said. “We cannot forget that despite this horrific lost to our family, the men and women are battling for our lives right now as we speak.”

By Year: Rochester police officers killed in line of duty

Rochester police have yet to identify the suspect(s) responsible for this fatal shooting. An investigation is currently underway with further updates expected throughout Friday afternoon.

“Our police officers are out there sacrificing their lives for us every day,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said late Thursday night. “They perform their jobs in dangerous conditions as we go about our daily lives and we owe them a great debt of gratitude. I pray for the comfort of the officers shot tonight, and for their families, friends, and all of their fellow first responders.”

The death of RPD officer Mazurkiewicz comes less than one day after the city issued a gun violence state of emergency following an increase in city violence, primarily driven by shootings.

Rochester, Monroe Co., New York leaders react to officer killed

According to the mayor, the order will be revisited every five days starting Thursday, July 21. The mayor also mentioned that he can choose to shut down a particular street.

“When I came into the office people told me ‘oh you can’t just talk about the violence, you have to talk about the good stuff too,’” Evans said. “We have a lot of good stuff, but I promised Rochester that I would be transparent. We do not want to hold people hostage, but this affects everyone. We have a wart in our city.”

The City of Rochester is now on pace to match 2021’s homicide total — the city’s deadliest year in history . In a span of three days, three people were killed as a result of a shooting.

Two people, a teenager and a man in his early 20s, were shot and killed early Wednesday by an abandoned building on Rauber Street. They were identified as 19-year-old Richard Collinge and 25-year-old Myjel Rand after police say they were shot multiple times by several suspects.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello issued the following statement Friday, saying in part:

“All of Monroe County mourns today as we learn Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, one of the brave Rochester police officers shot on Bauman Street last night, succumbed to his injuries. There are no words to adequately express the heartbreak and loss suffered by his family and our community through this senseless murder.

This was a despicable act of violence, emblematic of the ongoing wave of gang violence and shootings plaguing our city. This officer died a hero, making the ultimate sacrifice to protect our community and make our streets safer. May we never forget his service and sacrifice. Our hearts go out to Officer Mazurkiewicz’s family, friends and fellow officers and we pray for the rapid recovery of Officer Sino Seng.

I have ordered flags at all Monroe County facilities to fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz.”

‘I will use everything we have’: Evans declares gun violence emergency order

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary released a statement overnight, saying:

“As the former Police Chief, my heart is hurting and I am thinking of the men and women of the RPD after learning that two former colleagues were shot during a detail on Bauman Street, killing one and injuring another. These brave heroes were doing their job protecting the citizens of our city and were viciously attacked by a coward who has no regard for human life. Our city is under siege, and we must stand with those who have sworn an oath to serve and protect us. Join me in praying for all the men and women of the Rochester Police Department and especially for the two heroes who knowingly put themselves in harm’s way in service to our city and its citizens.”

In a bid to develop evidence that will lead authorities to the person responsible, members of various police agencies have been combing through Bauman Street and nearby areas Friday.

News 8 crew members captured a grey van with what appear to be bullet holes pierced through the side of it, being towed away from Bauman Street and Laser Street.

Full Press Conference

Overnight Scene on Bauman Street

Statement from Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Tonight, there were two Rochester Police officers shot; one is critically wounded. We are sending our strongest prayers that he survives his injuries.

The tragic gun violence in Rochester must come to an end. Today, we declared a gun violence emergency in our community and this shooting is proof that we are indeed, in an emergency.

Our police officers are out there sacrificing their lives for us every day. They perform their jobs in dangerous conditions as we go about our daily lives and we owe them a great debt of gratitude.

I pray for the comfort of the officers shot tonight, and for their families, friends, and all of their fellow first responders.

Watch the full police briefing

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Weapon, DWI charges for man arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old man faces weapon and DWI charges after being arrested by state police in Rochester Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday. Tysheem Holford, 32, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon third degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former Gates Chili student arrested on felony terroristic threat charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A former Gates Chili student was arrested Wednesday afternoon for making a threat to the school. All schools within the Gates Chili Central School District were on lockout during the investigation. Gates Police say that around 9:30 a.m. a concerned parent made a call to...
GATES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
Big Frog 104

70-Year-Old Man Killed in Sunday Canandaigua Crash

A fatal crash remains under investigation in Ontario County. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to the scene of a one-car crash on Lake Hill Road in Canandaigua at approximately 7:49pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022. When police arrived the NYSP says...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
2 On Your Side

Couple stopped in Wyoming County, accused in nationwide fraud scheme

WARSAW, N.Y. — A Long Island couple is under arrest after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of their alleged involvement in a nationwide fraud scheme. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Warsaw Walmart store last week for a report of a larceny in progress. When they arrived deputies were told the suspects had taken off in a black SUV. A 2006 Jeep Cherokee was pulled over a short time later along Rt. 19. Deputies say they discovered nearly $4,000 worth of allegedly stolen merchandise in the vehicle along with Walmart and other gift cards totaling $8,566.04. Multiple false and/or altered government ID cards were also found.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rpd#Gun Violence#Police#Violent Crime
spectrumlocalnews.com

Funeral services Monday for RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

​FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​Funeral services for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot July 21 on Bauman Street, will take place Monday, August 1 at 12 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. Visitaion for Mazurkiewicz will be held July 31 at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral...
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Troopers find driver of car that crashed in Hamlin

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WHEC) — NY State Troopers have found the driver of the car that rolled over in Hamlin on Tuesday morning. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to a crash at Redman Road and Roosevelt Highway. They found a car that went off the road into the woods but didn't find anyone inside.
HAMLIN, NY
13 WHAM

Court papers allege suspect had 'intent to kill both [Rochester] Police Officers'

Rochester, N.Y. — There's new information about the shooting death of a Rochester Police officer and the wounding of his partner. Court paperwork obtained by 13WHAM alleges Kelvin Vickers, 21, shot both officers with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. They were conducting a detail as part of a murder investigation on Bauman Street in northeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
FL Radio Group

16 Agencies Take Part In-Search for Missing Man in Seneca County

An official update from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on the almost 16-hour search conducted Tuesday for a missing man in the town of Fayette. On Tuesday, at around midnight, Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to an area along West River Road where it was believed that a missing endangered adult was in a wooded area. Responding deputies initiated a ground search using foot patrols, an all-terrain vehicle, a K-9 unit, and a marine unit with unsuccessful results.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Teen accused of burglarizing shuttered Wayne County school building

Walworth, N.Y. — A teenager from Penfield faces charges following a pair of burglaries at a former Wayne Central School District building. Chase French, 18, is accused of unlawfully entering Freewill Elementary School in Walworth on two separate dates in April. According to deputies, French damaged property inside the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Lyell Ave. Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the man shot to death early yesterday morning on Lyell Avenue, near Child Street. Police say 36-year-old Derek Taylor was shot during some sort of fight involving several women outside a bar. The fight escalated and involved a number of people, leading to...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monroe County sheriff creating coalition for public safety in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter is on a mission to get lawmakers on the same page in an effort to make Rochester safer. “We’re failing at public safety,” Baxter said. “There are people out there right now that are an extreme threat to our community, an extreme threat to our community that are not detained and we can’t detain them. And that’s not reasonable.”
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

70 Year Old Still Missing After 4 Weeks; Last Seen In Upstate NY

If there's any way you can help this family find their loved one, they would appreciate your help. A missing person report has been filed for Nancy Howe, 70, who was last seen on State Route 104A around Sterling on June 29th. The Fulton Police Department says she has been known to travel on foot and take rides from people. Police have listed her as endangered because of her issues with cognition.
UTICA, NY
13 WHAM

Penfield man accused of threatening coworker with nail gun

Macedon, N.Y. — A Penfield man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a coworker at a constriction site. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Zackory G. Rodas, 26, held a nail gun to the back of a coworker's neck in Macedon. He's been charged with second-degree reckless...
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Man dies after crash in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man is dead following a crash in Ontario County. New York State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lake Hill Road around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Investigators found a southbound vehicle that had gone off the road and hit a utility box, causing minor damage.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy