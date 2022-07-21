ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Meet Pediatric Dentist Carlen Blume San Antonio, TX

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
wpgxfox28.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePediatric dentist Carlen Blume has spent her career giving specialized oral care to children under the age of 18. After over two decades of work, she is regarded as an industry leader by her community and her peers. Blume’s focus lies not just in dental treatment, oral hygiene and...

www.wpgxfox28.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mySanAntonio.com

Guess the rent of this San Antonio country living home near Calaveras Lake

More people have been looking to move to San Antonio in 2022. (Especially from Austin!) People are losing homebuying power and San Antonio rents aren't dropping. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed

The dogs and cats of San Antonio need your help. San Antonio Pets Alive! and Animal Care Shelters are issuing pleas for dogs and cats to be adopted. But, sadly, every day, they post a list of animals that are to be euthanized, and due to the growing number on the list, they are issuing a 'code red.' A code red is when they have more than 25 animals on the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Happy Hours Farmers Market at Deco Pizzeria

Spend happy hour by strolling a local farmers’ market! Not only is this a great way to unwind, but makes it easier to grab some fresh produce so you don’t have to stop at the grocery store on the way home. Stay up to date on all fun...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AFAR

Phil Collins Loves This Texas City, and You Will Too

San Antonio's unique role in U.S. history has made it a city known for cultural richness. Deep in the historical city of San Antonio, new developments are brewing. San Antonio has had a long record of attracting history buffs since its pivotal role in the formation of the Texas Republic. (Remember the Alamo?) Nowadays, this city is also embracing the new. A preservation and expansion project at the Alamo, which is adding a new exhibit hall and collections building featuring weapons, relics, and original documents, makes it a great time visit or revisit the culturally rich southern Texas city. But that’s not all—San Antonio has also been upping its culinary game of late, with the recently revitalized Pearl District north of downtown serving as home to several newer eateries and trendy bars.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio seniors' tips on staying cool

SAN ANTONIO — The line was long but enthusiastic at a free Thursday drive-thru event for senior citizens at Ingram Park Mall, where everyone went home with a smile and a free watermelon to help refresh them amid the prolonged stretch of triple-digit heat. Oralia Flores, with the Gonzaba...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentists#Dental Hygiene#Meet Pediatric#Tx
getnews.info

Che Capital Asset Management completes acquisition of 53-acres of land in Seguin, TX, to develop a proposed light industrial warehouse project.

Real estate investment firm Che Capital Asset Management announced their successful closure on the 53-acre parcel for industrial land development. Moonshine Park is in the growing city of Seguin, Texas. In the recent development, Che Capital, the asset manager of Wise Capital Seguin Fund I, announced their successful closing on...
SEGUIN, TX
San Antonio Current

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader the late John T. Steen Sr. has hit the market for $550,000. If Steen's name sounds familiar, it could be because he served as a trustee at Southwest Research Institute, Trinity University and the Alamo Community College District, among other organizations. What's more, he was president of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce during Hemisfair '68 and president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission in 1971.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Fireball falling to Earth lights up sky over Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…..space junk?. A lot of Texans saw a large fireball streaking across the sky Sunday night. Whatever it was put on quite a show that was picked up on cameras across East Texas. Reports of the fireball came in form Oklahoma and Louisiana as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
UCLA
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: 3-Pound Burgers & Fish Taco Recipe

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to an iconic San Antonio café and cooks up some Shiner Beer-battered fried fish tacos in the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Here are 4 things you should do on your next trip to Seguin

Hi, welcome to Seguin. Home of the Matadors, bomb breakfast tacos, and the world's largest pecan. Before joining MySA, I spent the better part of a year in Seguin, working at the Gazette, the city's local newspaper, where I covered sports within and around Guadalupe County. Having had the opportunity to explore just about everything that this wonderful town has to offer, it's only right that I share a few of my favorite spots and activities to do when I travel up I-10 to one of San Antonio's closest neighbors.
SEGUIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mural captures essence of slain Uvalde teacher, unites mourners

SAN ANTONIO — Sandra Gonzalez did everything to capture Eva Mireles’ essence on her mural. Mireles was one of the two teachers who lost her life at the Robb Elementary School shooting. It was difficult for Gonzalez at times because she, like Mireles, is a teacher. Gonzalez teaches...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy