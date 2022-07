Timberwolves sign guard Austin Rivers for depth

Justin Verlander has a little more gray in his hair and stubble these days. Despite those details — and the fact he pitches for the Houston Astros now — it’s sometimes hard to tell if this is 2009 or 2022. The ageless 39-year-old Verlander continues to make a case to win his third Cy Young Award. He now has a 13-3 record and 1.86 ERA after giving up just one run over seven innings in a 3-1 victory over the Mariners. His stellar season is even more amazing considering he missed nearly two full years after Tommy John surgery, starting just once in the abbreviated 2020 season before missing the entire 2021 campaign. But the nine-time All-Star has come back better than ever, even touching 99 mph in his seventh — and final — inning against the Mariners.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 36 MINUTES AGO