ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

With weekend monsoon storm activity set to increase, here's how you can prepare for power outages

By Angela Cordoba Perez and Sarah Lapidus, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVAXf_0goRazXx00

After thunderstorms left thousands across Arizona without power for days, and with thunderstorm activity increasing over the weekend, residents are encouraged to prepare in advance.

This monsoon season, Arizona Public Service crews have replaced more than 400 power poles, compared to the 290 poles that are usually replaced each season, according to an APS news release. The winds also blew down large transmission towers and power lines, according to the release.

Salt River Project crews replace about 40 to 100 poles during storm seasons, or on rare occasions up to 140, according to Kathleen Mascareñas, a spokesperson for SRP. Due to Sunday’s storm, they had to place about 193.

Patty Garcia-Likens, another spokesperson for SRP, said that according to the SRP distribution director, the company hadn't seen this much damage — in terms of fallen poles — in the last decade.

At the height of the storm, about 32,000 APS customers and 39,000 Salt River Project customers were out of power. On Monday, more than 4,000 SRP customers and 9,500 APS customers were still affected by power outages due to the weekend storms. About 7,000 APS customers had outages through Wednesday morning.

Wind speeds around 65 mph were recorded in the Phoenix area during the storms, which resulted in the downed power lines and uprooted trees, according to Marvin Percha, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

According to the NWS in Phoenix, Sunday’s wind gusts were estimated to be 80-100 mph in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community where severe damage was caused.

"I wouldn't say (these damages) are frequent. They're kind of unusual, but they happen a few times during a typical monsoon; you get this localized damage," Percha said.

Heavy monsoon storms also caused major power outages and damaged structures northwest of Douglas, a small town of about 16,000 people in southern Arizona near the Mexico border.

The City of Douglas said that 70 poles collapsed, affecting 331 residents after a heavy storm and high-speed winds hit the area northwest of town.

According to a city press release, APS crews were on site assessing broken structures and working to remove damaged equipment on Thursday, as well as repairing downed poles and wires.

The Cochise County Emergency Management Team set up a cooling station Wednesday in the Douglas Visitor Center, where personnel are giving away free ice and bottles of water to affected residents through Friday. The center is at 345 16th Street, in Douglas.

Power is expected to be restored by Friday morning, however, residents are advised to go online to APS.com/outagemap for more information.

Jesus Oleta, who lives in the affected area and drove through the visitors center parking lot to pick up cases of water, said his porch was damaged during the storm.

“The wind was strong, knocking down trees and poles, it took down parts of my home,” Oleta said. “It took down my porch. We are repairing the porch right now.”

Valley sees less rainfall compared to last year

So far in July, the average rainfall in Phoenix has been lower than last year, according to Bianca Feldkircher, a meteorologist for the NWS in Phoenix. She said the temperature has also been a little bit cooler than last year.

This year, there have been 61 days where the temperature has reached 100 degrees or more, and in 2020 by this time there had been 68 of those days, according to Feldkircher.

While it's still early to determine how active this monsoon season was in southern Arizona, Singer said rainfall has been a little below normal for most parts.

Regarding temperatures, Singer said it has been "much hotter" than it normally is at this time of the year. He said they have been about 3 to 4 degrees higher.

"So we haven't had as much monsoon activity in southern Arizona, so that tends to favor higher temperatures," Singer said.

Monsoon activity in Arizona to increase throughout the weekend

Storm chances are expected to increase in Arizona over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

In northern Arizona, the monsoon season started a little bit earlier than it normally would, bringing a bit more moisture and precipitation, according to Molly Gerhardt, a meteorologist with the NWS in Flagstaff.

In the Phoenix area, there will be an uptick in monsoon activity with 30% to 40% of storm chances on Saturday and 40% to 50% on Sunday, according to Feldkircher. Rain chances will also increase.

The weather pattern that will increase storm chances will remain in place through next week, according to Feldkircher.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop to 105-110 degrees and by Sunday to 100-105 degrees in the Valley.

In southern Arizona, more than 50% chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected throughout the weekend, according to Marc Singer, a meteorologist with the NWS in Tucson. Thunderstorm chances are expected to stay the same next week.

Singer said temperatures will gradually come down throughout the weekend and will range around 100 degrees.

There is a 30% chance of storms in northern Arizona, with isolated thunderstorms expected especially in the higher elevation areas, according to Gerhardt. There is about a 40% chance of showers in the region.

Temperatures will be in the high 80s and lower 90s in Flagstaff over the weekend. There is an excessive heat warning for the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon and Marble Canyon until Saturday evening.

Early next week, thunderstorm chances will increase to about 70% to 80% in northern Arizona, Gerhardt said.

How to prepare ahead of monsoons:

Crews from utility companies prepare for monsoons throughout the year to respond and restore the power as quickly as possible.

"Based on storm reports and what we're seeing come through, we always have our crews positioned in areas throughout the state where we feel that the storms are going to hit," Lily Quezada, a spokesperson for APS, said. "So as soon as we can get into the areas where they have been impacted, our crews are pretty much ready to move on and restore power."

Customers can also prepare for the monsoon season. These are recommendations from APS and SRP to follow ahead of a storm:

  • If you are an SRP customer, sign up for outage alerts.
  • If you are an APS customer, ensure your contact information with the company is up to date so they can reach you in the event of an outage. Customers can do it online or by calling the APS Customer Care Center at 602-371-7171.
  • If you are an APS customer and use life-support medical equipment that requires electricity, call 602-371-7171 to register for the Medical Preparedness Program.
  • Keep important numbers handy.
  • Prepare an emergency supply kit that includes: Prescription medications, a first aid kit, non-perishable food items, water, a battery-operated radio and a portable phone charger.
  • Keep a backup supply of items for infants, elderly and disabled family members.
  • Keep flashlights in handy locations along with a supply of fresh batteries.
  • Install surge protectors to safeguard electronics.
  • If you have an automatic garage door, check the instructions to learn how to open it manually.
  • Secure outdoor objects that could blow away or cause damage. Objects found in a typical backyard — such as umbrellas, kiddie pools and even trampolines — can be swept up by high monsoon winds and end up in power lines, causing outages.

During and after the storm, customers should:

  • Stay inside.
  • Assume electrical equipment is energized.
  • If you see fallen power lines, keep your distance and call 911.
  • Report the outage.
  • Power down — turn off lights and appliances to avoid a power surge when your power comes back on.

APS customers who have been impacted by a power outage that was 10 hours or longer can be reimbursed for up to 20 pounds of dry ice or 40 pounds of regular ice. Those who buy the ice can keep their receipts and fill out a form at the APS website.

SRP customers with outages that last five hours or more can be reimbursed up to $10 for the cost of ice, according to a company press release. Customers should send an email to help@srpnet.com with the subject line “Ice Reimbursement,” and include their name, address and a copy of their receipt.

Reporter Sarah Lapidus contributed to this report.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

LIVE: Stormy weather brings flood risks to Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Heavy rains, flooding and strong winds are creeping in across the state into Sunday evening. After rain and flooding were contained to mostly northern Arizona on Saturday, monsoon rains are covering most of the state including the Valley. Flood watches and warnings are in place across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Storms hit parts of Arizona, rain expected overnight in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of Arizona felt the effects of the monsoon on Sunday evening but the Valley is still waiting for rain. A dust storm made its way through Dolan Springs, which is northwest of Kingman. A viewer sent us a video of rain in Morenci, which is northeast of Safford. There was some blowing dust in the Casa Grande area around 6 p.m. and the National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for most of the Phoenix area, but nothing really materialized. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday into Monday due to the storms.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Flood Watches issued for 14 Arizona counties: Live radar, updates

A Flood Watch has now been issued for 14 Arizona counties as storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind and lightning across the state. Maricopa, Pinal County: Until 5 a.m. on July 27. The county's weather advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Industry
City
Douglas, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
KTAR.com

State Route 87 fully reopens north of Mesa after monsoon storm cleanup

PHOENIX — State Route 87 north of Mesa fully reopened Sunday after a weeklong closure due to cleanup from a monsoon storm, officials said. The northbound portion of the East Valley freeway closed July 17 at Shea Boulevard due to downed power lines, while the southbound lanes were closed from McDowell Road to Shea Boulevard, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scorpions in Arizona: Hot weather, monsoon activity are making these critters more active

PHOENIX - A new report by Banner Health is showing that there has been an increase in the number of scorpion stings in Arizona. Tony Gonzalez is the co-founder of Scorpion Repel and in one night, he says he found over 35 scorpions in just 20 minutes. He says combining hot temperatures and monsoon activity brings them out even more, especially inside, where most scorpion stings are reported.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Monsoon#Power Lines#Power Surge#Arizona Public Service#Aps#Salt River Project#Srp
AZFamily

First Alert Weather for Sunday with storms expected

Family and friends hold vigil for father killed in west Phoenix crash. A vigil was held Saturday night, remembering one of those killed in a car crash Friday morning at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Investigators follow a new lead to a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Storm chances ramp up across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for an active stretch of weather across Arizona with rain, wind, lightning, and possible flooding coming our way!. Across the state, we’re seeing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the day. A few spots in the Valley picked up measurable rainfall this morning. We’re calling for a “First Alert” weather day on Sunday and Monday as storm chances ramp up. Right now, storm chances are in the 60% range on Sunday night and Monday.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch issued for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Strong storms are underway in the mountains this Saturday, while the monsoon is getting ready to ramp up in the deserts of the state soon. Thunderstorms this afternoon are most numerous across the mountains of Northern and Eastern Arizona, where plenty of lightning and heavy rain is ongoing. A Flash Flood Warning, which means flash flooding is either happening or imminent, has been issued for the Pipeline burn scar area near Flagstaff until 5:30 p.m. At least an inch of rain has fallen in that area already Saturday afternoon.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for July 24th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Sunday, July 24th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect monsoon activity to pick up around 11:00 am affecting the Southern Mogollon Rim to the White Mountains and Yavapai County. Sunday, July 24th is day 1 of an excessive rainfall outlook. The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona has issued a Flash Flood Watch beginning at 1:00 pm today through 5:00 am Wednesday, July 27th.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
AZFamily

FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms for Phoenix area this weekend

First Alert Weather Day: Keeping you and your pets safe, 114 in Phoenix today. Remember, heat is the number one weather-related killer in Arizona and around the nation. It can be just as deadly for furry friends too. First Alert Weather Day: Trails closed around Phoenix, stay safe today. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Top Places to Live in Arizona

If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
themesatribune.com

Mesa braces for big water cuts in 2023

New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa. That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big...
MESA, AZ
travelingmom.com

12 Cool Things To Do In Mesa, AZ, Even In The Summer

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Arizona is understandably a winter destination as the snowbirds fly south in search of warm and sunshine. But even in the summer months, there are plenty of fun things to do in Mesa Arizona. The key is to find the INDOOR things to do. Or get up really, really early. Here are our favorite things to do in Mesa AZ, even in the summer.
MESA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy