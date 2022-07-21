ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England's fighting spirit and Sarina Wiegman's tactical 'masterclass' in comeback win over Spain proves the 'stars are aligning' for Lionesses to win the Euros, says ex-captain Faye White... and Georgia Stanway's stunning winner came as no surprise!

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Faye White believes the 'stars are aligning' for England to win their first European Championship after a tactical 'masterclass' from coach Sarina Wiegman saw them sink Spain.

The Lionesses will face either Belgium or Sweden in the semi-finals after Georgia Stanway's extra time stunner saw them pass their biggest test yet in the tournament on a nail-biting night in Brighton.

Wiegman took a huge gamble by bringing on Alessia Russo, Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly for Ellen White, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead shortly after Spain took the lead early in the second-half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eyEq_0goRaqbQ00
Georgia Stanway scored a stunning winner in extra time to send England into the last four
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeEd7_0goRaqbQ00
Sarina Wiegman celebrates after England beat Spain to reach the Euro 2022 semi-finals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TD3HY_0goRaqbQ00
Former England captain Faye White believes the 'stars are aligning' for them to win the Euros

But this reshuffle in attack paid off when Toone equalised late on before Stanway smashed home a winning goal that is destined to be replayed for decades to come.

Former England captain White says the fighting spirit shown in the comeback will raise belief they can now go all the way.

'It's always the knockout games that really show a team. We needed that test and the team will get a huge amount of confidence from coming back,' White told Sportsmail.

'It's very hard to get the ball off Spain and England weren't making use of it in the first-half.

'But in the second-half, when Sarina made that change of putting three at the back, which we've seen before in the Arnold Clark Cup against Germany, and that added an extra dimension of chaos in the Spain back line.

'You could see the handbrake come off and the foot went flat to the floor. They had the signal to go for it but you need a bit of fortune sometimes and players to be in the right place at the right time.

'You have to get through situations like that if you are going to win tournaments.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IbH4_0goRaqbQ00
Wiegman greets Fran Kirby after she took her off early in the second-half against Spain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldiTJ_0goRaqbQ00
Kirby's replacement, Ella Toone, scored the crucial late equaliser to take it to extra time

Mead all about it

Top 10 England players being talked about on twitter

Source: Sky Mobile

1. Beth Mead

2. Ellen White

3. Fran Kirby

4. Leah Williamson

5. Lucy Bronze

6. Lauren Hemp

7. Alessia Russo

8. Millie Bright

9. Ella Toone

10. Nikita Parris

Dutch coach Wiegman, who guided her home country to glory in the last European Championship in 2017, proved once again with her tactical tweaks that she has the courage of her convictions even if they could easily backfire.

'It was a good thing she made the subs early in the second-half and that gives confidence for the players coming on,' said White, who played in five major tournaments for her country.

'Some managers would hold it off so it was a bold move and it shows the confidence Sarina has in the depth of the squad.

'To make those changes and to have such faith in the players who came on, it was just the perfect masterclass.

'She has really impressed me. I have met her a few times and seen her journey through the Dutch team.

'She was very quiet, she didn't really impose herself initially but you can see she lives and breathes it, she meticulously plans and has a great knowledge of the game as a former player with nearly 100 caps.'

Former Arsenal defender White wasn't at all surprised by Stanway's winning goal, having watched the forward play for Manchester City in the Women's Super League.

'I loved her comments afterwards about how she might normally have passed it and been safe but then thought, "what's the worst that can happen?"' White said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxaKq_0goRaqbQ00
Wiegman won the last European Championship with Netherlands in 2017 and wants a repeat

'She is that type of player who grabs a game and takes that kind of responsibility on her shoulders and she does that quite often.

'She is 23 and feels like she has been around for years.'

England are now just two games from glory in their home Euros. They will play either Belgium or Sweden in the semi-finals at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday, hoping to make the Wembley final on Sunday week.

So is football finally coming home? 'I have got to say yes, I'm going all guns,' said White.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KO4qy_0goRaqbQ00
Stanway fires home a stunning goal that is destined to be replayed on TV for years to come

'They have bounced back from a tough game, they have got that in their locker now, their armoury.

'There is a long way to go, a lot of hurdles to jump over but we have the balance and home advantage. All the stars are aligning.'

With a sensational sporting line-up this summer, Sky Mobile is working with football legend, Faye White, to encourage Brits to cheer on the home nations.

To find out how you can you stay connected and catch all the unmissable sporting action, visit www.sky.com/shop/mobile

White said: 'Sky Mobile were encouraging people to get behind the home nations at the start of the tournament.

'36 per cent were excited to watch the Euros ahead of Adam Peaty and the netball team who should get gold at the Commonwealth Games.

'To me, that just sings because that is what we have been working towards that kind of level of recognition. Four out of 10 are willing them on and think they will go all the way.'

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Person
Person
Person
Person
Person
Person
Person
Person
Person
Person
Daily Mail

Jockey Martin Dwyer hopes Pyledriver's win in the star-studded King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot will give colt the recognition he has been lacking

Martin Dwyer hopes Pyledriver finally gets the recognition he believes the colt deserves after demolishing a quality line-up in Saturday’s £1.25million King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. It was a bittersweet moment for Derby-winning jockey Dwyer as he had to watch PJ McDonald partner his...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Jack Welsby's drop goal secures St Helens a dramatic golden-point 13-12 comeback victory over bottom Super League side Wakefield... and extends their lead at the top to six points

Jack Welsby kicked a drop goal to give St Helens a dramatic golden-point 13-12 comeback victory in their top-versus-bottom Super League clash against Wakefield. Saints, who now lead second-placed Wigan by six points, trailed 12-0 after 55 minutes. Tries by wingers Regan Grace and Jon Bennison, plus two conversions from...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

Leadership of Scottish cricket engulfed in racism scandal

STIRLING, Scotland (AP) — The leadership of Scottish cricket was found to be institutionally racist by an independent review, dealing another major blow to the sport after a similar scandal in the English game. The review was published Monday following a seven-month investigation sparked by allegations from Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, and his former teammate, Qasim Sheikh. It found that governing body Cricket Scotland failed in 29 out of 31 indicators of institutional racism set out by a consultancy firm leading the investigation. The body only partially passed the other two tests and there were 448 examples of institutional racism. Hundreds of people came forward to recount their experiences as part of the investigation. From those conversations, 68 individual concerns have been referred for further investigation, including 31 allegations of racism against 15 people, two clubs and one regional association.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

From battling pneumonia and severe asthma to a damaging ankle injury and semi-final heartache with England, Millie Bright has been through it all... it's no wonder she's the Lionesses' rock and secret weapon

When Sarina Wiegman was doing the rounds of congratulating England's players after their quarter-final victory over Spain, she made a beeline for Millie Bright. In that moment an unsuspecting Wiegman experienced what many of Bright's opponents have in the last two weeks, as the towering defender used her strength to pull the manager into a bear hug before lifting her in the air.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Yorkshire drop bowler Shannon Gabriel for County Championship match against Hampshire over fears his slow over rate will cost them points

Yorkshire have dropped overseas signing Shannon Gabriel for today’s County Championship contest against Hampshire at Scarborough fearful that playing him might cost them points. West Indies paceman Gabriel was brought in to add firepower to the bowling attack for three matches this month but was overlooked for the third...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Darren Clarke becomes the fourth player to win the Open and Senior Open with 10-under-par victory at Gleneagles... joining Gary Player, Tom Watson and Bob Charles as double champions

Darren Clarke became only the fourth player to win the Open and Senior Open double with a one-shot victory at Gleneagles yesterday. The 53-year-old from Northern Ireland birdied the last to hold off the challenge of US Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington to claim his first senior major title on 10-under par.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Barcelona are set to make a £51m bid for Jules Kounde TODAY, with Xavi confident of stealing the French defender from under Chelsea's noses despite Blues having a £55m deal in place with Sevilla

Barcelona are expected to make their bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde on Monday after the player indicated he would be willing to accept their terms. Chelsea have a £55m deal in place with Sevilla but are still waiting for confirmation and have doubts that Barca will match it. Bordeaux are also due a 20 per cent sell-on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
