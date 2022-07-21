ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Republicans including Ted Cruz and Senator Chuck Grassley and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway say they are 'sending their prayers' to Biden, 79, after he tested positive for COVID

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Republicans, including Sens. Ted Cruz and Chuck Grassley, sent out well-wishes to President Joe Biden immediately following the White House's announcement that the 79-year-old commander-in-chief had contracted COVID-19.

'Heidi & I are lifting up President Joe Biden in prayer right now,' Cruz tweeted, referencing his wife. 'May God’s healing hand be upon him, may COVID pass quickly, and may he have a swift and full recovery.'

Grassley wrote: 'I wish President Biden a quick recovery from covid & im praying for his good health & his service as president according to 1st Timothy 2:1-2.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jH2ZO_0goRakYI00
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning after spending Wednesday in Massachusetts 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNMxn_0goRakYI00
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he and his wife Heidi were 'lifting up President Joe Biden in prayer right now' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Whq7_0goRakYI00
Iowa Republican Sen. Ted Grassley said he was praying for Biden after the president's COVID diagnosis, citing a Bible verse that calls on Christians to 'pray for all people' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41s5Qk_0goRakYI00
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham wished Biden a 'speedy recovery from COVID' 

That Bible verse calls on Christians to 'pray for all people.'

Former President Donald Trump's counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway sent out a quick tweet offering 'thoughts and prayers' to Biden.

'Wishing Joe Biden a full and fast recovery,' Conway also offered.

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna Romney McDaniel, sent out a similar message.

'Praying for President Biden and his health. Wishing him a quick and full recovery,' McDaniel tweeted.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham - a top Trump ally in the Senate but who served alongside Biden in the upper chamber for years, wrote: 'Wishing President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID.'

Republican Rep. Jody Hice used Biden's COVID diagnosis as proof that preventative measures do not work.

'I wish the best for the President’s recovery,' Hice, who represents Georgia, tweeted. 'But can we finally dispense with the notion that vaccines, masks, and fist bumps stop the spread?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvOGJ_0goRakYI00
Republican Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia used Biden's COVID diagnosis as proof that preventative measures do not work

Biden - unlike most of Washington - had been able to avoid a coronavirus diagnosis until Thursday morning, when the White House announced he tested positive on both an antigen and the more robust PCR test.

He recently returned from his first trip as president to the Middle East, where he was supposed to be limiting contact with leaders - fist-bumps instead of handshakes - as COVID cases have once again started to spike due to evolving variants.

On Monday, Biden traveled to Massachusetts, where he interacted with maskless crowds.

The news came right before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was to hold her weekly news conference.

'I understand that the symptoms are light,' she told reporters. 'I hope they continue to be so,' she added, noting that was her personal experience. 'I hope that's the case of the president.'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden has 'more energy' and is working more after COVID diagnosis: White House says his condition has 'significantly improved' after releasing no new photos of him at the weekend

No new images were released of President Joe Biden over the weekend as he continues to isolate following his COVID-19 diagnosis, but White House aides say he is showing 'more energy' since the Thursday positive test. Video was released on Twitter of Biden providing an update on his condition on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
Daily Mail

Madison Cawthorn 'illegally spent' $200K in campaign donations from Kevin McCarthy, billionaires and retirees: Outgoing Republican burned cash he had to pay back after losing election, report says

Outgoing Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations that he was required to refund after losing his primary race, it was reported on Friday night. Over the last year the 26-year-old congressman's campaign indiscriminately spent funds that were meant to go toward his general...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

"I am not a traitor": Reality Winner explains why she leaked a classified document

A story about someone named Reality Winner has got to start with the name. Her father, playing on the family name, explained he wanted "a real winner." And so, Reality. Maybe that still doesn't make sense, but it is the least baffling fact in this story. Reality Winner became an infamous name in 2017, when she was accused of espionage. She was hit with the longest sentence ever imposed on a civilian for leaking classified information to the media. Now released, she spoke with us for a story that first aired in December. Did Reality Winner do "exceptionally grave damage," as the prosecutors said? Or did she reveal a truth that defended America? It's complicated — just like the young woman with the unforgettable name.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

501K+
Followers
53K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy