Cloquet, MN

Leland "Lee" Sewell Tibbetts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeland "Lee" Sewell Tibbetts, 67, of Cloquet passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in his home. He was born on July 3, 1955 in Cloquet to Sewell and Doris Tibbetts. He attended Cloquet High School. Lee was a construction worker for...

