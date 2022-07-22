ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Rodney John Cournoyer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 10, 1979 ~ July 13, 2022 (age 42) Rodney John Cournoyer, age 42 began his journey to the spirit world on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Bemidji, MN. His spirit name is "Niizh Nagamonan" (Two Songs). He was from the Bear Clan. Rodney was born on September 10,...

redlakenationnews.com

Western Governors University Promotes Dr. Terrance Hopson to Regional Vice President for the Midwest

Redby, Minn. (July 19, 2022) — Western Governors University (WGU) today announced that Dr. Terrance Hopson has been promoted to the position of Regional Vice President for the Midwest Region. In his new role, Hopson will lead university operations across a nine-state region and further raise its profile among prospective students, alumni and external partners in the region. He will place particular emphasis on continuing to develop and strengthen relationships with partner organizations to expand access and affordability among targeted student populations to WGU’s high-quality, nationally recognized, post-secondary programs.
REDBY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MISSING ADULT LOCATED DECEASED

Maple Ridge Township, Puposky, MN: On July 20, 2022, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for Logan Roy. At 8:32AM, Logan Roy was located deceased approximately three-quarters of a mile from his residence. Logan Roy was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. We extend our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Logan.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

65-year-old man found dead in Polk County

NEAR LENGBY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway after a Fosston man was found dead in Polk County. His body was found on Thursday, July 21, in Spring Lake near Lengby, MN. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as 65-year-old Raymond Larson. No foul play is suspected.
POLK COUNTY, MN
101.3 KDWB

Bull Gets Loose, 'Window Shops' Along Main Street In Park Rapids

A bull got loose in Park Rapids, Minnesota, yesterday (July 21) and took a stroll down Main Street, according to FOX 9. Apparently, a handling mishap led the bull to escape from its owner. The animal was seen walking around Main Street, peering into windows. Luckily, it doesn't appear the bull's shopping spree led to a bull-in-a-china-shop-type situation. However, the bull's trip downtown was cut short for safety reasons. Police blocked off streets so they could safely corral the animal and it took about 45 minutes for the bull's owner to wrangle the it.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Body found in popular Minnesota lake

(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN

