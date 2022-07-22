Kimberly Skinaway

Rev. Marlene Whiterabbit Helgemo, So tt ti to twik (“Voice Above All”) (Ho-Chunk Nation), passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 22, 2022. Marlene is preceded in death by parents Murray Whiterabbit and Lilac Goodbear, stepmother Valborg Whiterabbit, brother Ronald Whiterabbit, and sister Sharyn Whiterabbit. Marlene is survived by spouse Harvey, daughters Wendy Helgemo and Heidi (Glenn) Tucker, and grandchildren Adalina and Dalia. Born in Portage, Wisconsin, Marlene grew up along the shores of Lake Superior in Ashland, Wisconsin. She loved to swim in the cold waters of Lake Superior and camp on Madeline Island during the beautiful summers of her youth and later with her family. Devoted to God and service to Native American communities, Marlene graduated from Luther Northwestern Theological Seminary and became the first Native American woman ordained in the Lutheran church. As a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, she served the faithful people of All Nations Indian Church in the heart of the Indian community of Minneapolis.

