Minneapolis, MN

Kimberly Skinaway

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly was born October 17th, 1965, at Old General Hospital in Minneapolis Minnesota to her Parents Darrell and Margret Skinaway. Kimberly grew up and lived in Minneapolis Minnesota with her brothers (John and Darrell Jr.) and sisters (Theresa, Shelly, Stacey, and Yvette). Kim attended High School in Minneapolis, obtaining her GED...

REV. MARLENE FAYE WHITERABBIT HELGEMO

Rev. Marlene Whiterabbit Helgemo, So tt ti to twik (“Voice Above All”) (Ho-Chunk Nation), passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 22, 2022. Marlene is preceded in death by parents Murray Whiterabbit and Lilac Goodbear, stepmother Valborg Whiterabbit, brother Ronald Whiterabbit, and sister Sharyn Whiterabbit. Marlene is survived by spouse Harvey, daughters Wendy Helgemo and Heidi (Glenn) Tucker, and grandchildren Adalina and Dalia. Born in Portage, Wisconsin, Marlene grew up along the shores of Lake Superior in Ashland, Wisconsin. She loved to swim in the cold waters of Lake Superior and camp on Madeline Island during the beautiful summers of her youth and later with her family. Devoted to God and service to Native American communities, Marlene graduated from Luther Northwestern Theological Seminary and became the first Native American woman ordained in the Lutheran church. As a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, she served the faithful people of All Nations Indian Church in the heart of the Indian community of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MnDOT seeks feedback from motorists and pedestrians in Cass Lake

BEMIDJI, Minn. – MnDOT, in a partnership with the City of Cass Lake and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, is seeking feedback from Highway 2 users in Cass Lake as part of a pedestrian safety improvement study. To share your feedback, visit the website at https://talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-2-cass-lake-corridor-study. On the...
CASS LAKE, MN
Western Governors University Promotes Dr. Terrance Hopson to Regional Vice President for the Midwest

Redby, Minn. (July 19, 2022) — Western Governors University (WGU) today announced that Dr. Terrance Hopson has been promoted to the position of Regional Vice President for the Midwest Region. In his new role, Hopson will lead university operations across a nine-state region and further raise its profile among prospective students, alumni and external partners in the region. He will place particular emphasis on continuing to develop and strengthen relationships with partner organizations to expand access and affordability among targeted student populations to WGU’s high-quality, nationally recognized, post-secondary programs.
REDBY, MN

