The Grant Writer will specialize in the research and compilation of Red Lake data and statistics. The statistics will encompass all aspects of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, and will include data on off-reservation Band members. The Grant Writer/ Data and Statistic Specialist will perform grant writing duties as needed; but will specifically specialize in researching and compiling data and statistics concerning the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians Reports to Grant Writing Department Manager, full-time positions w/benefits, Salary; DOQ.

RED LAKE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO