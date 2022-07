Jeremy William Smith, Jr. February 24, 1996 ~ July 20, 2022 (age 26) Our beloved, Jeremy William Smith, Jr., "Mashkikii Mashkawi Makwa" which means "Medicine Strong Bear" of the Bear Clan and a proud member of the Red Lake Nation was born to Denae Marie Evans and Jeremy William Smith, Sr. 26 years ago February 24th, 1996 in Bemidji, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on July 20th, 2022 from his home in Bemidji, MN.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO