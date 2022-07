Democrats are planning to troll former President Donald Trump with a billboard jabbing him over his 2020 loss. A truck donning a large screen will drive through the streets of Tampa flashing clips from Fox News showing Trump's 2020 defeat alongside photos from the campaign with the caption, "81 million Americans voted for President Joe Biden (Most votes in history)," according to the Daily Mail. Trump is in Tampa, Florida, to speak at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO