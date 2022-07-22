Logan Alijah Roy

Redby, Minn. (July 19, 2022) — Western Governors University (WGU) today announced that Dr. Terrance Hopson has been promoted to the position of Regional Vice President for the Midwest Region. In his new role, Hopson will lead university operations across a nine-state region and further raise its profile among prospective students, alumni and external partners in the region. He will place particular emphasis on continuing to develop and strengthen relationships with partner organizations to expand access and affordability among targeted student populations to WGU’s high-quality, nationally recognized, post-secondary programs.

