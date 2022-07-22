Logan Alijah Roy

Jeremy William Smith, Jr. February 24, 1996 ~ July 20, 2022 (age 26) Our beloved, Jeremy William Smith, Jr., "Mashkikii Mashkawi Makwa" which means "Medicine Strong Bear" of the Bear Clan and a proud member of the Red Lake Nation was born to Denae Marie Evans and Jeremy William Smith, Sr. 26 years ago February 24th, 1996 in Bemidji, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on July 20th, 2022 from his home in Bemidji, MN.
Redby, Minn. (July 19, 2022) — Western Governors University (WGU) today announced that Dr. Terrance Hopson has been promoted to the position of Regional Vice President for the Midwest Region. In his new role, Hopson will lead university operations across a nine-state region and further raise its profile among prospective students, alumni and external partners in the region. He will place particular emphasis on continuing to develop and strengthen relationships with partner organizations to expand access and affordability among targeted student populations to WGU’s high-quality, nationally recognized, post-secondary programs.
