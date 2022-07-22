Heatwave coming starting Friday

(WOWK) — There is more than one way to define a heat wave. There is a traditional description based on the benchmark 90 degree temperature for a period of 3 days or more.

There is another method of describing a heat wave as laid out by the American Meteorological Society Glossary. This description helps forecasters apply the term in months that see a very significant stretch of above normal heat.

Either term applies to our forecast as we have 3 days where we should easily top out in the 90s.

Expected highs the next several days

We will officially break the string of days in the 90s on Monday with highs in the 80s thanks to some rain.

