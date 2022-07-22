ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heatwave coming starting Friday

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVktn_0goRYo4w00

(WOWK) — There is more than one way to define a heat wave. There is a traditional description based on the benchmark 90 degree temperature for a period of 3 days or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICjkt_0goRYo4w00

There is another method of describing a heat wave as laid out by the American Meteorological Society Glossary. This description helps forecasters apply the term in months that see a very significant stretch of above normal heat.

Either term applies to our forecast as we have 3 days where we should easily top out in the 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNDtZ_0goRYo4w00
Expected highs the next several days

We will officially break the string of days in the 90s on Monday with highs in the 80s thanks to some rain.

Stay on top of the heat and any weather changes any time by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Saturday afternoon & evening storms could be severe

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are possible on Saturday afternoon in the WOWK-TV viewing area. A line of strong storms did develop in the warm air across parts of Ohio and has turned into a strong line of storms that is moving to the southeast through the day. See the slideshow below for the most likely scenario and timeline for the day:
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Shooting in Princeton, multiple departments on scene

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County Dispatch, there was a shooting on Middlesex Avenue in Princeton tonight, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Calls started to come in around 9:37 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022. West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and Princeton Police Department all responded to the […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Severe Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Northeast US swelters under 'extremely oppressive' heat

Residents around the Northeast U.S. braced for potentially record-breaking temperatures Sunday as a nearly weeklong hot spell continued, prompting officials to warn of “dangerous” heat. At least one heat-related death, in New York, was reported during the stretch of sweltering weather. Around the region, athletic events were shortened...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told Nexstar’s NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
The US Sun

What is a red heat warning?

BRITS are used to changeable weather conditions - and at times can even experience serious heat. With a heatwave hitting much of the country in July 2022 the Met Office has issued a red heat warning. What is a red heat warning?. Brits have been heading out to enjoy the...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Accused rapist of Ohio 10-year-old that had to get abortion indicted

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – The Columbus man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl has now been indicted on two different counts, a Franklin County prosecutor said Thursday. Two charges of rape against Gerson Fuentes, 27, came through a filing from the Franklin County Grand Jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack. Fuentes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in Charleston crash that killed 2

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman arrested in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has been indicted in Kanawha County Court. Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Aug. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy