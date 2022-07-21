ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare penny sells for $14,155 after massive bidding war – why it’s so valuable

By James Duffy
 3 days ago
LIKE wine, cheese, and whiskey, many coins get better with age.

Some of the most coveted and expensive coins today are antiques, like this 1793 penny that was recently sold for $14,155.

This antique coin can be worth up to $60,000 in circulated condition

The 18th-century coin was initially listed on eBay for 99 cents, but the first bid launched the price over $200.

From there, 19 bidders engaged in a weeklong war for the precious penny.

After 190 bids, the coin sold for just over $14,000.

And according to price estimates from major coin graders, it looks as if the buyer got a discount.

The history of 1793 pennies

The US began minting pennies in 1793, and this recently sold coin was one of the first cent pieces ever struck.

Named for the featured design of Liberty with wavy, unkempt hair, the first series of pennies was known as the Flowing Hair Large Cent.

The series ended in 1796 when the Draped Bust Cent was introduced, but the US Mint created 26 different designs for the Flowing Hair penny in its three-year run.

This particular penny's design is known as Wreath Vine and Bars, named for the leaves on the coin's reverse side and the dotted bars around its edges.

The value of 1793 Wreath Vine and Bars cents

While other designs from 1793 like the Strawberry Leaf penny are far more valuable, the Wreath Vine and Bars cent still commands big money at auctions.

This recently sold coin was professionally graded and deemed to be in "about uncirculated" (AU) condition, the highest grade a circulated coin can receive.

Other AU 1793 Wreath Vine and Bars pennies have sold for $20,000 to $57,500, according to auction data from the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS).

USA Coin Book estimated the average value of one of these pennies in AU condition is $40,169.

Uncirculated versions of the coin hold even more value - one sold for upwards of $500,000 in 2013, according to PCGS.

How to find rare coins

There are many ways you can find rare coins.

The first thing you’ll want to do is check around your home or any places you might store change.

You can also try using a metal detector outdoors, or stopping by your local bank and asking for a roll of coins.

You can easily exchange bills for coins, getting plenty of change to sort through for standouts at no cost.

To check if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

This way, you'll get a sense of what collectors are willing to pay for your coins.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

And be aware of potential fakes when buying online.

To avoid this, it's worth checking the seller’s history and whether or not the coin was certified in the listing.

