Solar storms predicted to barrage Earth for next THREE days causing tech disruption

By Charlotte Edwards
 3 days ago
SOLAR storms are "likely" for the next three days, according to space experts.

This is thanks to the Sun hurling a large ejection of particles in our direction.

Solar storms can disrupt some of our tech Credit: Getty

The experts at SpaceWeather.com explained: "For the next 3 days, minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are likely, according to NOAA forecasters.

"The action could begin later today, July 21st, when a slow-moving CME is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field; it was hurled into space by a solar eruption on July 15th.

"Forecasters believe a high-speed stream of solar wind is following close behind the CME.

"Its arrival on July 22nd could amplify any storm the CME creates, prolonging the unrest through July 23rd."

Solar storms can cause some disruption for humans on Earth because of their impact on tech like radios and satellites.

Each solar storm that hits Earth is graded by severity and the few predicted are only expected to be a "G1-class".

This means they could cause weak power grid fluctuations and have a small impact on satellite communications.

Solar storms can also confuse some animals that rely on the magnetic field for direction.

This includes some migratory birds and even whales.

One good thing about solar storms is that they can produce very pretty natural light displays like the northern lights.

Those natural light displays are called auroras and are examples of the Earth's magnetosphere getting bombarded by solar wind, which creates the pretty green and blue displays.

The Earth's magnetic field helps to protect us from the more extreme consequences of solar flares but it can't stop all of them.

The Sun has started one of its 11-year solar cycles, which usually sees eruptions and flares grow more intense and extreme.

BobbieHill
3d ago

It’s just getting you ready for the shut down they’re going to manufacture. Good bye lights and internet. At least long enough for martial law to ensue.

Brent Price
3d ago

been reading this article for 3 weeks now, I think it's fake news

